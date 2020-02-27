First coronavirus patient with 'unknown origin' is resident of Solano Count

Still, the hospital has asked a "small number" of employees to stay home and monitor their temperature.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are handling this in the same way we manage other diseases that require airborne precautions and monitoring," the statement said.

Since Feb. 2, more than 8,400 returning travelers from China have entered California, according to the state health department. They have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days and limit interactions with others as much as possible, officials said.

It is not clear how the person became infected, but public health workers could not identify any contact with people who had traveled to China -- the epicenter of the outbreak -- or other areas where the virus is widespread.

The case was reported out of Solano County, home to Travis Air Force Base, where some travelers from China have been quarantined.

CDC officials have also warned that although the virus is likely to spread in U.S. communities, the flu still poses a greater risk.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday named Vice President Mike Pence to coordinate the administration's response while asserting that "the risk to the American people remains very low."