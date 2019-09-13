Debbie McCarthy of Napa was so happy that a Outdoor Supply Hardware had opened in north Napa she did a little dance inside the store on Thursday.
“It gave me goosebumps with excitement,” she said. “I’m like a kid in a candy store.”
McCarthy said she heard of the store opening while shopping in the adjacent Target at Bel Aire Plaza. “I almost emptied my cart and took off right there,” she said.
She lives nearby and used to shop at the old Orchard Supply Hardware, explained McCarthy. “It’s so much more convenient for me,” she said. “I’m thrilled.”
The new OSH (Outdoor Supply Hardware) has taken over the old OSH (Orchard Supply Hardware) location at 3980 Bel Aire Plaza, on the north side of Target.
Store Manager Ryan O’Dell said the Outdoor Supply Hardware’s soft opening started on Sunday. He’s hired more than 50 employees and still has some part-time roles available. Some eight to 10 associates are former Orchard employees, he said.
Shopper Pat Ruzicka of Napa said she was really excited to see the store open.
“I was disappointed when the other (OSH) closed,” she said. So far, “it’s a super store. I’m so glad.”
Shopper Nancy St. Clair of Napa said she was also glad to have an OSH back at Bel Aire Plaza. “We need to have an alternative to the other guys,” she said.
O’Dell said he was “extremely happy to be open and helping Napa residents.”
O’Dell is one of the returning Orchard employees. Before the Napa Orchard closed, O’Dell had worked for Orchard for 11 years, including four in Napa.
A grand opening celebration will be announced in the coming months, said O’Dell.
Outdoor Supply Hardware is owned by a company called Central Network Retail Group, LLC. That’s an entirely different business than the company that owned the former Orchard Supply Hardware.
In July, John Sieggreen, president of Central Network Retail Group, LLC, said the company chose Napa as the location of its first Outdoor Supply Hardware brand because “we know that Orchard had a successful store there. We like the area’s demographics. We believe it’s a growing area with people that are used to that quality shopping experience.”
“We’re pleased with how it turned out,” Sieggreen said during a phone interview on Thursday. “We’ve been happy with the feedback we’ve received from customers. So far so good.”
This is the company’s first venture into California. However, the company is not new to hardware and home and garden stores.
Central Network Retail Group, a multi-format, multi-brand retailer, currently operates more than 100 hardware stores, home centers and lumberyards under different brand names in more than a dozen states.
Outdoor Supply Hardware intends to open four more stores in the Bay Area in coming months including stores in Moraga, Capitola, San Jose and Berkeley.
Orchard’s parent company, Lowe’s, announced in August 2018 that after 87 years, the Orchard Supply Hardware chain would close all of its 99 home improvement stores.
The move came five years after Lowe’s bought most Orchard Supply stores out of bankruptcy following an ill-fated spin-off from former owner Sears Holdings Corp. The Napa OSH closed in November 2018.