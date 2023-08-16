The school year kicked off in Napa and American Canyon on Wednesday morning, as students boarded their buses, arrived on campus and sat at their desks for the first time in two months.

The first day of the 2023-24 academic year was a time of reunion for children, teenagers and teachers across the Napa Valley Unified School District. It also marked the launch of the Napa area's newest academy: Mayacamas Charter Middle School in downtown Napa.

Shortly before 8:45 a.m., several dozen preteens gathered in the school yard to begin their first day of classes at the new academy. Cathy Adams, Mayacamas' head of school, said she expected to welcome 72 students on opening day.

Mayacamas opened its doors just one day after its countywide benefit charter petition was released and an Aug. 30 hearing date was set by the Napa County Office of Education. Approval by the NCOE board could allow Mayacamas to operate under that charter as soon as Sept. 5, according to the petition.

Currently, the school is operating under a districtwide benefit charter granted by the state board of education last year, which has been the subject of a court battle after the Napa school district denied Mayacamas a charter in December 2021. A Sacramento County judge overturned the state charter July 28, but Mayacamas officials appealed the judge's ruling — a step they have said automatically stays the order and allows their school to open while the court case continues.

Tracy Webster and her daughter Violet were among the families gathered on the blacktop ahead of the first bell.

“I’m so happy this option is available to us,” Tracy said of the new charter school, which is operating inside the former St. John the Baptist Catholic School building on Napa Street.

Her daughter Violet is beginning sixth grade this year. Violet said she’s nervous to begin middle school, but “excited that summer is over” since she loves school.

Anna Paris, Mayacamas’ language arts teacher, was impatient to welcome the 20 or so students in her advisory class to the school this morning.

This week, she said, the days will consist of a lot of “get to know me” activities, but students will run through their full daily schedules for the first time on Friday.

Paris said she plans to begin the year with a heritage project, before diving into the first novel-based units of her course after Labor Day.

Schools in the Napa Valley Unified School District reopened on Wednesday as well, with special appearances by Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti, who visited schools with new principals to wish them luck – and deliver lunch – on their first days.

At the Napa Valley Language Academy, third-graders enjoyed their first recess of the new school year around 9:30 a.m.

Vianney Fuentes and Luna Hurtado, two third-graders at NVLA, said they were happy to spend recess together since they were no longer in the same class this year.

Luna shared that she was most looking forward to writing class, while Vianney was especially excited about art.

Second-grader Theo Parga couldn’t wait to get back to math class — but really, he was most looking forward to being back on campus with all of his friends.

After recess, students in Cathy Carmichael’s third-grade class worked on name tags and read letters written to them in Spanish by now-fourth graders who were in her class the previous year.

Carmichael said in third grade, instruction at NVLA is conducted about 70% in Spanish and 30% in English.

“I’m most excited to learn about my new teacher,” Sophia Anguino said while decorating her name tag.

Her tablemates Kaylee Moreno, Ellie Deharo and Caroline Jewell were all excited to be back with their friends at school.

Along with welcoming back students, the language academy welcomed back a longtime member of its community as the new principal this year. Arizbeth Corro taught at NVLA as a third-grade teacher before moving on to various administrative roles within NVUSD schools and most recently serving as the district's migrant education program coordinator.

Corro was glad to be back at NVLA, especially since this will be the first year since her youngest child graduated from the school.

Willow Elementary also welcomed a new principal who has been working at NVUSD for some time. Ginger Dunne has been a site leader and teacher for 27 years, working first as a teacher at Alta Heights, and more recently at Willow since the 2020-21 school year.

All of the NVUSD schools will have early release days through the end of the week, giving students time to adjust to their new schools and schedules — and enjoy the lingering summer heat.

