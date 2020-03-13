First draft maps suggest boundaries for new Napa City Council districts

Four draft maps of proposed districts for this year’s November elections will be presented to the City Council on March 17 for consideration and discussion with the public.
This is the first stage of the district-building process, spelled out under a strict and technical state law, at which demographers can draft maps for review by the council and the public.
That means that conversations that have taken place in the abstract for more than two months now have new tangibility.
The City Council received a letter in January saying the current at-large voting system – in which every resident votes for all open seats on the council – violated the California Voting Rights Act. The letter threatening legal action if the council didn't agree to voting by districts.
There will be four of these electoral regions, each one being assigned a seat on the council that will be filled by a candidate who resides in that neighborhood. Voters will vote for a single seat, the one that corresponds with their district, similar to how they vote for a Napa County supervisor.
According to public affairs consulting firm GrassrootsLab, district elections have been implemented in 57 California cities since last November, and 79 have changed over since 2016. The stated goal is to empower the voice of minority communities whose votes are diluted by the citywide election.
Napa’s Latino community accounts for about 41% of the city’s population, yet only one Latino has ever been elected to the City Council.
Redistricting Partners, the demographic firm hired by the city to shepherd the transition process, created a first version of the maps using the most recent available census data from 2010, public input from the last two meetings on Feb. 25 and March 4, and the maps drawn by members of the community at the two workshops on March 8 where council members weren’t present.
Paul Mitchell, the demographer who runs Redistricting Partners and has been present at every step of the districting process, provided four separate versions of the four district maps, all available on the city website.
In two versions – Plans C and D – the demographer was able to draw a 50% Latino district. Across California, the cities that have been able to draw a majority Latino districts have had more success then electing Latino representatives to the City Council.
However, in both plans provided for Napa, that Latino percentage drops significantly – by about half – when looking only at citizen voting age population.
Scott Rafferty, the lawyer who brought the petition representing the Napa County Progressive Alliance, has said from the start that drawing such a district would be difficult, as the city’s Latino population is scattered all throughout the city rather than concentrated in one specific area.
These maps are not final. City Council will workshop the maps Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and provide ample opportunity for the public to comment. At the end of the meeting, council will vote to direct staff and the demographer to focus on one of these plans and revise it accordingly, informed by council member and resident feedback.
A fourth meeting, required by California law, will take place on April 7. Updated versions of the map will be presented and an ordinance will be proposed to officially adopt district elections and a single map of the four district boundaries. On April 21, the map and ordinance will be formally approved in an up or down vote and made final for this November’s election.
Ahead of each of these meetings, the most recent version of the proposed maps will be available for public review on the city’s website seven days in advance.
