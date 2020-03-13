First draft maps suggest boundaries for new Napa City Council districts

However, in both plans provided for Napa, that Latino percentage drops significantly – by about half – when looking only at citizen voting age population.

Scott Rafferty, the lawyer who brought the petition representing the Napa County Progressive Alliance, has said from the start that drawing such a district would be difficult, as the city’s Latino population is scattered all throughout the city rather than concentrated in one specific area.

These maps are not final. City Council will workshop the maps Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and provide ample opportunity for the public to comment. At the end of the meeting, council will vote to direct staff and the demographer to focus on one of these plans and revise it accordingly, informed by council member and resident feedback.

A fourth meeting, required by California law, will take place on April 7. Updated versions of the map will be presented and an ordinance will be proposed to officially adopt district elections and a single map of the four district boundaries. On April 21, the map and ordinance will be formally approved in an up or down vote and made final for this November’s election.

Ahead of each of these meetings, the most recent version of the proposed maps will be available for public review on the city’s website seven days in advance.

