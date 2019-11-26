The first installment of Napa County property taxes are due no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the office of the Napa County Tax Collector, County Administration Building, 1195 Third St., Suite 108 in Napa.
For taxpayers' convenience, a drop box is located in the lobby just outside the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office. Do not leave your tax bill at the office after 5 p.m. on Dec. 10; instead take it to the post office, as a postmark of Dec. 10 is acceptable. A late postmark will result in penalties and cost.
You have free articles remaining.
If you have purchased property after Jan. 1, 2019, and have not received a tax bill, contact the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office (253-4327) for a duplicate tax bill or go online to obtain the amounts at countyofnapa.org/tax. Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve your obligation to pay your taxes, including penalties and cost.