First round of Napa traffic calming meetings end, more will follow

The city of Napa has been continuously working on a plan that will eventually, in theory, cut down on speeding traffic in Napa’s residential neighborhoods by having residents identify needed traffic engineering projects. But it may be some time before the solutions the plan is supposed to encourage move ahead.

For now, there’s plenty of community feedback about residential traffic problems to choose from. Napans from around the city detailed the high amount of speeding traffic they see on certain streets, and brought up many other related concerns, at five city traffic-calming community workshops held over the past few weeks.

For example, Steve Solomon said at the Nov. 16 workshop that people drive down the residential E Street — designated by the city as a bicycle boulevard — at 45 or 50 mph. At a Thursday workshop, Heather Fiske noted a lack of any stop signs at the four-way intersection of Cypress and Roosevelt streets. And on Wednesday, Katrina Cho described major concerns with how fast drivers go on some of Napa’s main roads, including Dry Creek, Redwood and Browns Valley roads.

“They’re treated a lot more like freeways than they are actual streets, and in a way they’re designed that way,” Cho said.

More feedback at the workshops followed similar lines. Each of the virtual forums was scheduled to last for an hour and a half. Each time, staff and the city's engineering consultant TJKM gave presentations about the project and its background, transferred the audience into Zoom breakout rooms for feedback, and then closed out the meeting.

Two more rounds of workshops — with five meetings each — will be coming early next year. They’re tentatively scheduled for February and May 2023, and the structure of those workshops will differ as the city inches closer to completing the traffic calming update, with the final set of meetings occurring after a draft of the guidelines is available.

Julie Lucido, the city’s public works director, noted that the first round of meetings largely consisted of listening sessions, and were focused on the city — and engineers — hearing specific concerns. Future meetings will focus on more specific content for traffic calming, she said.

“We are excited to engage with the community, to prioritize traffic safety in the neighborhoods,” Lucido said. “This work will be foundational to putting together a process and a toolkit so we have the tools to really assess neighborhood concerns and initiate projects when warranted.”

The workshops will eventually result in a process community members can follow to get traffic calming measures — speed bumps, traffic circles, button-operated flashing beacons at crosswalks — placed in their neighborhoods. But the update to the guidelines, which were last revised in 2005, will need to be fully approved before those projects are identified and begin moving forward.

Lucido noted at the Wednesday meeting that existing guidelines “put a lot of responsibility on individual property owners and neighborhoods to implement the work, essentially, to really support it and support it financially.” The result of that, she said, is very few community-directed projects made it through the process. So the new traffic calming guidelines should empower the community to identify the need for an improvement and have a project actually move forward, Lucido said.

“This will be a process that will be navigable by the community to come from a place of wanting a project to getting to a project,” Lucido said at the Wednesday meeting.

Lucido added that the city will also need to develop a system for prioritizing traffic calming projects. That's because projects can take time and be costly, she said, and some might be more needed than others.

Additionally, Lucido noted that in developing the new traffic calming program, the city is considering feedback that was previously submitted while it was developing Napa's Local Roadway Safety Plan, which the City Council adopted in September.

That plan recommended a number of projects to improve safety and is being used by the city to apply for grant funding. But a separate traffic calming update is needed, according to Lucido, because the roadway safety plan focuses mainly on high-injury-rate traffic corridors and intersections of Napa, and not neighborhoods.

Maureen Trippe, co-founder of Slow Down Napa — a local movement that’s been speaking out about high-speed traffic in residential neighborhoods for the past two years — said the development of the plan was a step in the right direction, but she wanted city representatives to outright state that speeding is a problem in Napa and a quality-of-life issue for Napa residents.

Trippe also noted the city already has separate processes, such as for planning, that work in a way the current traffic calming process does not work. She said she wanted to make sure the city doesn’t leave the entire process to residents, to make sure the city is invested in following through on traffic calming projects identified by the community.