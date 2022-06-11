First Street bridge in Napa closed after fire report

BAY CITY NEWS SERVICE
Napa Police are asking people to avoid the area around Soscol Avenue and First Street due to fire activity Saturday afternoon.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The First Street bridge over the Napa River is closed.
Napa Police announced the street closures at about 2:30 p.m. in a Nixle emergency alert.
Photos: Napa's Snow Elementary School students make films
Snow school students make films
Snow school students make films
Snow school students make films
Snow school students make films
Snow school students make films
Snow school students make films
Snow school students make films
Snow school students make films
Snow school students make films
Snow school students make films
Snow school students make films
Snow school students make films
Photos: Napa stylist seeks justice for murdered mother
Napa stylist seeks justice for murdered mother
Napa stylist seeks justice for murdered mother
Napa stylist seeks justice for murdered mother
Napa stylist seeks justice for murdered mother
Napa stylist seeks justice for murdered mother
Napa stylist seeks justice for murdered mother
Napa stylist seeks justice for murdered mother
Napa stylist seeks justice for murdered mother
Napa stylist seeks justice for murdered mother
Napa stylist seeks justice for murdered mother
Napa stylist seeks justice for murdered mother
Napa stylist seeks justice for murdered mother
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.