First Street bridge in Napa closed after fire report

Napa Police are asking people to avoid the area around Soscol Avenue and First Street due to fire activity Saturday afternoon.

The First Street bridge over the Napa River is closed.

Napa Police announced the street closures at about 2:30 p.m. in a Nixle emergency alert.

