This is a fish story about the steelhead trout that got away and then returned to Napa after a sojourn to the sea.
This threatened species journeys from the freshwater they are born in to the ocean and back to fresh water to spawn. Scientists have long assumed that adult steelhead in the Napa River are Napa natives.
But only this year has the Napa County Resource Conservation District (NCRD) verified scientifically that this case. Tiny tags implanted in the fish and an underwater antenna provided the proof.
Two Napa steelhead have beyond any doubt come home.
“That’s what we had hopes for,” NRCD senior biologist Jonathan Koehler said.
A thriving steelhead trout population in the Napa River would be a local triumph. Millions of dollars have been spent restoring fish-friendly habitat. State regulations require vineyard owners to reduce sediment runoff from their property to help steelhead and other fish.
Koehler and others each spring catch and release fish using what’s called a rotary screw trap – an 8-foot-diameter, rotating funnel on floats in the Napa River north of the city of Napa. They count the various fish species.
They also tag the 5-inch to 8-inch trout smolt that are heading to sea. They inject a tag into each smolt’s belly and release the smolt back into the river. The tag is 12 millimeters long.
“Little bigger than a grain of rice,” Koehler said, adding this type of tracking system is used all over the West Coast.
It’s essentially a FasTrak tag for fish, he said.
Tagging has been going on locally for five years. During that time, researchers have tagged 423 smolts.
“It sounds like a big number, but statistically we’re talking about fish who don’t really survive in high percentages anyway,” Koehler said. “It’s kind of like finding a needle in a haystack.”
An antenna running along the bottom of the Napa River north of Napa is the needle-finder. An older version of the antenna was ruined during the 2017 storms, but the new version proved its worth last spring.
The antenna detected two trout that were tagged in 2016. A computer system recorded the information.
“We don’t actually get our hands on the adult fish when it comes back,” Koehler said. “We can’t measure it again or get any genetics or anything like that.”
Given these are 4-year-old steelhead trouts, they should be about two feet long, he said.
No one knows how many steelhead are in the Napa River and its watershed. But it’s a lot less than the run of 6,000 to 8,000 that the county’s Watershed Information & Conservation Council says existed here before pioneer days. The number today could be less than 200 adults.
Koehler said most conservation efforts over the last 20 or so years have been designed to stabilize the population. Current regulations are fairly protective.
“I think the population is still low,” Koehler said. “We don’t know how low. It doesn’t seem to be, in my mind, on the brink of extinction, but it’s still vulnerable.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries in 2016 released a recovery plan that sets the goal of having 4,700 steelhead in the Napa River system. The plan lists dozens of steps to reach this goal.
The general public might have to play a role. Among the suggestions is releasing more water for fish at strategic times from Lake Hennessey and Bell Canyon, Kimball and Rector reservoirs. That could mean less water stored for use in Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga and Yountville.
“None of these dams have developed flow schedules that adequately address steelhead life history requirements,” the NOAA Fisheries report said. “Therefore, each of these dams individually and collectively threatens the future recovery of steelhead in the Napa River watershed.”
Farmers, who are already making contributions through such steps as state-required sediment reduction and voluntary habitat restoration, might be asked to do more.
The report praised efforts by farmers to restore Napa River habitat with flood plains in the Rutherford and Oakville areas. But more habitat restoration work and water use efficiency measures during the summer are needed for a viable steelhead run, the report stated.
Koehler will be back in steelhead-finding mode when rain season kicks in. He wants to find enough returning steelhead so researchers can guess how many survive in the ocean.
One big factor will be the weather. January through February is the period when most steelhead return from the ocean to freshwater. The fish need storms to send a rush of water coursing down the Napa River.
“Often in dry year, as it was this (past) year, they have very few opportunities to swim upstream to spawn,” Koehler said.
Rain year 2018-19 is off to a dry start. Perhaps a predicted El Nino year will bring enough big storms that more returning steelhead will trip the fish FasTrak system.