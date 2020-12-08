 Skip to main content
Fisherman drowns at Napa's Lake Berryessa

The Napa County Sheriff's Office reported a rare December drowning at Lake Berryessa on Monday — a fisherman who fell down a steep embankment.

The man was fishing with a friend near the Capell Cove launch ramp when he tumbled into the water, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

The friend tried to pull him out, but could not. The Sheriff's Office got the 911 call at 3:45 p.m., Wofford said.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office brought in a remotely operated vehicle that recovered the fisherman's body in 10 to 15 feet of water at 6:30 p.m., Wofford said.

The deceased fisherman was identified as Gerald Felson Fadley, 61, of Dixon, Wofford said.

This was the sixth drowning of the year at the lake.

