Five Bay Area counties, but not Napa, impose new COVID-19 restrictions early

Five Bay Area counties will get a jump on the state’s new, pending COVID-19-related stay-at-home order and its further business and activity restrictions, but not Napa County.
Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties announced Friday they will impose the tighter restrictions in coming days. So did the city of Berkeley which, though within Alameda County, has its own health department.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the state has been divided into five regions. When less than 15% of ICU beds are available in a region, the stay-at-home order takes effect for at least three weeks.
He predicted that the Bay Area region — which Napa County is part of — will reach that status in mid-to-late December amid surging COVID-19 case numbers.
In a joint press release, the five counties and Berkeley said health officials are glad to see the state take action in light of the statewide hospitalization surge. But many believe more aggressive action is already necessary in the Bay Area.
“We cannot wait until we have driven off the cliff to pull the emergency brake,” Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said in a news release.
San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon agreed. “Many heavily impacted parts of our region already have less than 15% of ICU beds available and the time to act is now,” he said in the news release.
But not all counties in the Bay Area region on Friday decided to impose the tighter restrictions ahead of the state timetable. Napa, Monterey, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties did not.
Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County public health officer, said on Friday that the county has followed the state COVID-19 guidelines for a long time. The county has 24% of its ICU beds available and this will rise when Adventist Health St. Helena hospital reopens after the Glass Fire, perhaps next week.
“We also understand the larger Bay Area counties, they do tend to take more hospitalized patients, so they feel they are doing what they feel is best for their own counties,” Relucio said.
California’s new stay-at-home order, when it takes effect in a region, limits restaurants to take-out and delivery orders only. Barber shops, hair salons, playgrounds and wineries must close. Retail stores can operate at no more than 20% capacity. Worship services must be outdoors. Residents are to stay home as much as possible. There are other restrictions as well.
Napa County this week set its one-week record for new COVID-19 cases with 385 cases, up from 308 cases the previous week.
“A lot of our spread is household spread and gatherings,” Relucio said. “I think there’s personal behavior at play.”
She sees a glimmer of hope in the expected federal approval of a vaccine. Napa County could see small amounts start arriving in a couple of weeks to be allocated under state and federal guidelines, with health care workers and residents at skilled nursing facilities among the priorities.
Meanwhile, county businesses are girding for the expected, new round of restrictions, whenever the Bay Area’s 15% ICU bed trigger is reached. That includes restaurants already limited to outdoor service having to move to take-out and delivery service only for a minimum of three weeks.
“Three weeks is tough,” said Tom Finch, owner of Filippi’s Pizza Grotto in the Oxbow area, on Thursday. “I’ll have to adjust to it, if it happens. Honestly, what do I do about my employees?”
When the state lifts the stay-at-home order in a region, the counties there will revert back to the state's color-coded COVID-19 spread rating system for restrictions. The colors are purple with the most restrictions, red, orange and yellow with the least. Napa County is in purple.
