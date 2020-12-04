Five Bay Area counties, but not Napa, impose new COVID-19 restrictions early

Five Bay Area counties will get a jump on the state’s new, pending COVID-19-related stay-at-home order and its further business and activity restrictions, but not Napa County.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties announced Friday they will impose the tighter restrictions in coming days. So did the city of Berkeley which, though within Alameda County, has its own health department.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the state has been divided into five regions. When less than 15% of ICU beds are available in a region, the stay-at-home order takes effect for at least three weeks.

He predicted that the Bay Area region — which Napa County is part of — will reach that status in mid-to-late December amid surging COVID-19 case numbers.

In a joint press release, the five counties and Berkeley said health officials are glad to see the state take action in light of the statewide hospitalization surge. But many believe more aggressive action is already necessary in the Bay Area.

“We cannot wait until we have driven off the cliff to pull the emergency brake,” Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said in a news release.