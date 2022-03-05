Five-home Alta East Subdivision approved by Napa city planners

A plan to build the five-home Alta East Subdivision on an infill lot in the Alta Heights neighborhood was recently approved by the city of Napa’s Planning Commission.

The planned five units — three to four-bedroom, two-story houses, ranging from about 2,200 square feet to about 2,900 square feet — will fill in a sloped, 0.83-acre lot at 1568 East Avenue, which currently contains one single-family house, according to the agenda documents.

That house is slated for demolition as part of the plan, and it will be replaced with one of the new units. The new East Avenue house would be accessible from the street, and the other four units would be accessed through a shared driveway.

Some public commenters at the February meeting, held virtually, criticized the plan. One commenter who didn’t identify themselves referred to the plan as a “get-rich-quick-scheme” and said the planning commissioners weren’t considering the impact the project would have on area neighbors.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

One commenter who only gave her first name said she — and her tenants — would have no privacy when sitting at a backyard pool as a result of the development.

Blake Griffin, the applicant for the project, said he empathized with the neighbor complaints, but that the property, which is surrounded by homes, has long been designated for housing by the city.

Griffin added that there’s only one dormer window popping out over each of the unit backyards and that he’s proposed planting evergreen trees into the backyards to help with privacy

“I just had an ADU built right next to me, in my backyard, so I can empathize to a certain extent,” Griffin said. “But, by the same token, this property is designated for housing. I’m complying 100% with how the forefathers of the city designed the general plan and proposed housing here.”

Commission chair Gordon Huether said he was a bit speechless after hearing the public speakers, who he said were a bit harsh, and that the commission was following the law and hadn’t done anything untoward. Huether added that he also lives in the Alta Heights neighborhood and his own neighbor is developing their property. That, he said, is how things go with the current need for housing in California.

“There’s an enormous pressure on communities up and down California and different parts of the country for housing,” Huether said. “And there’s going to be more of it.”

Commissioner Bob Massaro said he’s been building homes in California for 40 years, and he always tries to take neighbor concerns into consideration. But, he said, “I learned a long time ago I can’t please all of the people all of the time with every project.”

“As the planning commission, in my opinion, we have to look at two things,” Massaro said. “Does this project check all the boxes: zoning, setbacks, residential guidelines, density — all of that. The answer to that is yes. The second question, the viewpoint we need to have, is: does this add value to the community? And, in our case, our community needs housing.”

The planning commissioners generally said they liked the plan, aside from a few aesthetic concerns related to the three center houses having the same design. Griffin said he’d like to change up the external facades of those three houses, which the commission said could be reviewed at a staff level and not require commission approval.

“We’re all about the outside of your houses, not about the inside,” Huether said. “They just need to look like different houses.”

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.