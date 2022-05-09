Five suffer minor injuries in four-vehicle wreck in south Napa

A vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in south Napa ensnared four vehicles and sent five people — ranging from an infant to an 87-year-old — to the hospital with minor injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The wreck occurred at 2:40 p.m. on southbound Highway 221, south of Napa Valley Corporate Way, CHP said in a news release. A 61-year-old San Francisco man driving 2007 Acura RDX in the left lane was approaching slowing traffic when his vehicle rear-ended a 2021 Ram 1500 pickup. The impact pushed the truck into a 2007 Toyota Highlander, which in turn was pushed into a 2020 Lincoln Nautilus, according to the highway patrol.
Five people were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center after the incident, CHP said. Those who were transported included the Acura’s driver and his 87-year-old female passenger; a 68-year-old woman and 6-month-old boy who were riding in the pickup; and the Toyota’s driver, a 53-year-old Vallejo woman. (The baby was taken to the Queen as a precaution, the highway patrol reported.)
People are also reading…
A 78-year-old Novato woman who was a passenger in the Lincoln complained of pain after the crash, but declined medical transport, according to the CHP statement.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Former Napa Police Sgt. Alfonso Ortiz, younger brother of Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz, resigned from the department in July 2021 during an…
Five years after the Napa City Council voted to end red-light camera traffic enforcement in Napa, the council unanimously supported a plan to …
Plastic seems to be everywhere nowadays, and based on existing research on the greater San Francisco Bay, it is highly likely that the Napa Ri…
A revised Napa County list of possible rural sites for apartments, condominiums or townhouses includes a small corner of Skyline Wilderness Pa…
What is Napa County doing as another wildfire season approaches?
Jack Cakebread, one of the pioneers who who lead the transformation of the Napa Valley in the 1970s, died on April 26.
Napa Valley winery Heitz Cellar has filed a lawsuit against one of its cask suppliers, claiming the company sold them barrels that were faulty.
The first-grade class Rebecca Lacau first met last August was unlike any she had taught in more than a decade at Willow Elementary School.
Napa County Landmarks has released its annual list of "10 threatened treasures" in Napa County — structures with historic value that are in ne…
The Napa Valley Register offers an in-depth look at the big races on the June 2022 ballot.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com