Five suffer minor injuries in four-vehicle wreck in south Napa

A vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in south Napa ensnared four vehicles and sent five people — ranging from an infant to an 87-year-old — to the hospital with minor injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The wreck occurred at 2:40 p.m. on southbound Highway 221, south of Napa Valley Corporate Way, CHP said in a news release. A 61-year-old San Francisco man driving 2007 Acura RDX in the left lane was approaching slowing traffic when his vehicle rear-ended a 2021 Ram 1500 pickup. The impact pushed the truck into a 2007 Toyota Highlander, which in turn was pushed into a 2020 Lincoln Nautilus, according to the highway patrol.

Five people were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center after the incident, CHP said. Those who were transported included the Acura’s driver and his 87-year-old female passenger; a 68-year-old woman and 6-month-old boy who were riding in the pickup; and the Toyota’s driver, a 53-year-old Vallejo woman. (The baby was taken to the Queen as a precaution, the highway patrol reported.)

A 78-year-old Novato woman who was a passenger in the Lincoln complained of pain after the crash, but declined medical transport, according to the CHP statement.

