Five teens injured in Napa County crash; alcohol a factor, CHP says

Alcohol consumption contributed to a single-car crash early Monday morning east of St. Helena that injured five Napa County teenagers, one seriously, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The wreck occurred at 12:45 a.m. on the southbound Silverado Trail north of Taplin Road, CHP said in a news release.

The driver, a 17-year-old Napa boy, was negotiating a curve on Silverado’s southbound lane in a 2004 Honda when he lost control, the highway patrol reported. The car left the edge of the roadway, struck a metal guardrail, crashed into a barbed wire fence, and then struck a dirt and grass embankment before coming to rest on its wheels.

Estrella Gomez Guerrero, an 18-year-old Angwin resident, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with that CHP described as major injuries.

Two of the other three passengers, a 19-year-old Napa man and an 18-year-old St. Helena woman, sustained minor injuries and also were taken to the Queen for treatment.

Also taken to the Napa hospital was the driver, who was detained at the scene, according to CHP. His name was not released because of his age.

Silverado was not blocked by the wreck, CHP reported. The cause of crash remains under investigation.