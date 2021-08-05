Five-vehicle crash in Napa County injures two

A five-vehicle on Highway 12/121 Thursday morning slowed rush-hour traffic between Napa and Sonoma counties for nearly two hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck began shortly before 6:35 a.m. when two cars traveling in opposite directions sideswiped each other on the two-lane roadway near Haire Lane and the Sonoma County border, according to Jaret Paulson of CHP’s Napa office. A third motorist trying to avoid the collision lost control, struck a guardrail and ended up on the shoulder, Paulson said. Another vehicle was sideswiped and a fifth vehicle following it was rear-ended.

Two people were taken from the crash scene to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what Paulson described as minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up and reduced to one lane as a result of the collisions until the roadway fully reopened at 8:27 a.m., according to Paulson.