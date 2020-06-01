Five-year future of Napa’s finances to be discussed at City Hall Tuesday night

City of Napa Finance Director Bret Prebula has become a stalwart figure at City Council meetings since early March, when the scale of COVID-19’s economic impact on Napa started to become apparent. Though he’s most recently seen focused on budget revisions for the current and upcoming fiscal years, he’ll stand in front of council Tuesday night to present a longer-term forecast of the city’s financial position.
His presentation will focus on the five-year future of Napa, updated to reflect the devastating economic impacts of the virus, and include two recovery scenarios, one that assumes a return to normal economic activity levels by July 2022 and the other by July 2023, and two expenditure scenarios that differ in how long a hiring freeze remains in place.
Regardless of recovery speed, Prebula concludes decreases in ongoing expenses from the General Fund will be required in order to ensure a balanced budget over the next five years, according to the memo to council members and available to the public on the city’s website.
Reliance on General Fund reserves isn’t a tenable solution, the memo states, as doing so would dry them up in the next two to three years.
COVID-19 and the subsequent stay-at-home orders have shuttered businesses, caused widespread unemployment or pay cuts and forced many people to reduce spending. Napa relies heavily on revenues from transient occupancy tax and sales tax, which means it’s been especially hard hit by the slowdown in recreational and tourism spending.
City Council unanimously approved swift cost-cutting measures on April 7 to balance the current fiscal year budget, which ends on June 30. They voted to indefinitely suspend and defund the Civic Center and Dwight Murray Plaza projects, reduce operating budgets in every department and use $4.2 million of city’s reserves to address the estimated $10.5 million shortfall caused by loss of revenue.
The city’s currently in ongoing discussions regarding how to address the estimated $20 million for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that begins in July.
A May 5 budget proposal recommended cutting a total of 70 city positions through a combination of lay-offs and vacancy hiring freezes. NEA-SEIU Local 1021, the labor union that represents 26 workers whose jobs would have been eliminated, launched a vigorous opposition, and announced last Thursday that discussions of job cuts had been halted for now. The city confirmed the report later that day, and a new budget will be proposed at a public hearing on June 8.
The public is invited to attend Tuesday night’s hearing “virtually,” as social distancing guidelines remain in place.
