Five-year future of Napa’s finances to be discussed at City Hall Tuesday night

City of Napa Finance Director Bret Prebula has become a stalwart figure at City Council meetings since early March, when the scale of COVID-19’s economic impact on Napa started to become apparent. Though he’s most recently seen focused on budget revisions for the current and upcoming fiscal years, he’ll stand in front of council Tuesday night to present a longer-term forecast of the city’s financial position.

His presentation will focus on the five-year future of Napa, updated to reflect the devastating economic impacts of the virus, and include two recovery scenarios, one that assumes a return to normal economic activity levels by July 2022 and the other by July 2023, and two expenditure scenarios that differ in how long a hiring freeze remains in place.

Regardless of recovery speed, Prebula concludes decreases in ongoing expenses from the General Fund will be required in order to ensure a balanced budget over the next five years, according to the memo to council members and available to the public on the city’s website.

Reliance on General Fund reserves isn’t a tenable solution, the memo states, as doing so would dry them up in the next two to three years.