Flare-up reported at Napa-area property where fire destroyed house

Fire crews who battled a blaze that gutted a house in the Coombsville area were called back to the same property barely a day later to deal with a flare-up of flames early Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The incident was reported at about 2:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of East Third Avenue east of Napa, where a fire consumed a single-family home Tuesday night. Crews arriving at the home arrived to find renewed fire and smoke, and spent 45 minutes containing the blaze, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Stephine Cardwell. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the original fire, which broke out shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. In addition to Cal Fire, the city Napa Fire Department and other agencies, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. workers also were sent to the scene to secure a natural gas line that ruptured and vented during the blaze. Several neighbors also were asked to shelter in their homes during the firefighting effort.

Fire crews battled a serious structure fire east of Napa on Tuesday night.

