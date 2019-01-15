With soils approaching saturation and a major storm on its way Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Northern and Central California.
North Bay urban areas could receive 2.5 inches of rain Wednesday, with 3 to 6 inches falling in the hills, the Weather Service said.
The flood watch was called for Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Flooding may occur in small streams and in urban areas with poor street drainage.
The Napa River is expected to stay within its banks, although the water level could exceed the flood monitor stage, the Weather Service said.
The city of Napa said it would open a do-it-yourself sandbag station at 6 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Stadium, 1340 Menlo Ave.
While river flooding is not predicted, there could be problems with storm drains and small streams, the city said.
The Weather Service had issued a high wind watch for Wednesday, but this was downgraded Tuesday to a wind advisory. Winds of between 25 and 35 mph are forecast from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday, with gusts up to 50 mph.
Showers are forecast to linger into Thursday morning, with dry conditions Friday and Saturday.