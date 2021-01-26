Flash Flood Watch issued for next 2 days; Napa offers self-serve sandbags

With a "modest atmospheric river" heading toward Northern California, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch and a wind advisory that includes Napa County.

The Flash Flood Watch lasts from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday afternoon, with residents in areas that burned in last year's wildfires at risk of destructive debris flows, the National Weather Service said.

The North Bay can expect three to five inches of rain through Thursday, making this by far the strongest storm of the season, the Weather Service said.

The City of Napa announced that it would begin offering free self-service sandbags to residents starting Wednesday at 6 a.m. Sandbags will be available at the city's Corporation Yard, 770 Jackson St.

The cities of American Canyon and St. Helena have also set up sandbag stations: American Canyon at City Hall, 4381 Broadway; St. Helena at the dead end of Adams Street and Crane Park.

The Weather Service said the Flash Flood Watch included much of the Bay Area and Santa Cruz areas. In Napa County, the city of Napa and Angwin were cities as vulnerable areas.