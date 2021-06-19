Flashback: Napan painted fantastical murals hidden inside Napa State Hospital

Swan, who is quite modest about his artwork, recalled that the hospital wanted to decorate some of the large rooms and spaces.

“They were trying to make things better,” he said.

After he painted murals in dormitories and a day room, word spread of his artistic talent.

“My boss John O’Flaherty, he wanted me to do other units,” said Swan. “And then he wanted me to do the dining room.”

From then on, Swan effectively became the artist in residence at the state hospital, probably a first for the facility.

He spent years decorating the walls of the state facility.

“I did four dining rooms, six units, the cafeteria, a lobby, hallways (and) a couple entrances to the units,” the artist recalled. Swan also worked with other NSH staffers on holiday decorations that were cut out of plywood and painted.

So what about that aircraft carrier mural with the crazy cornucopia of 1950s to 1980s pop culture icons and celebrities?

It was in a dining room, he said. “It’s called Noah’s Ark,” explained Swan, during a phone interview on Monday.