Flights over North Bay provide graphic evidence of needed wildfire protection

PETALUMA — The scars left behind by North Bay wildfires, and the expanses of woodland still green but ever vulnerable, can be better appreciated from hundreds of feet above.

So says a nonprofit that advocates for the protection of wildlands — and of swaths of the Western states increasingly threatened by devastating firestorms — through aerials tours in single-engine planes.

On Wednesday, EcoFlight took its winged message to the North Bay with a series of aerial tours aboard a Cessna 210 propeller plane that illustrated some of the traces left behind by the infernos of the last half-decade, but also the practices that could better shield Californians in years to come.

On three looping flights from Petaluma Municipal Airport, journalists received a rare top-down look at forested, often rugged terrain menaced by the Nuns and Tubbs fires in 2017 and the Kincade and Glass Fires last fall. But the 45-minute excursion also gave a North Bay fire ecologist a chance to point to the importance of prescribed, preemptive burning to reduce the plant matter that otherwise would remain tinder-in-waiting, more combustible than ever as California endures bouts of drought and fire seasons stretching longer and earlier in the summer than ever.