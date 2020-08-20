Floating dock saves Berryessa Pines family fleeing Hennessey Fire

Jeff Cole was doing his best to stay calm.
Just an hour earlier, a firefighter had come to the front gate of Cole’s home to convey a simple but serious message: Time to go. Now.
Cole and his family – wife Cathy and sons Brandon, 24, and Jesse, 18 – had been preparing for the moment they’d have to leave their home in Berryessa Pines, a small gathering of waterfront homes on the lake’s southwestern border. What Cole hadn’t expected was the urgency with which they were suddenly being asked to leave.
Within five minutes of the firefighter’s visit, the family had attached their two boats to their cars, already packed with possessions, and fled.
Cole stayed behind. His initial desire was to remain with their home, which the family had purchased nine months prior, and with their 16-year-old family cat – whose best chance of survival, given how frail she is, was to hunker down in the home, Cole said he thought.
But it soon hit him: a desire to be with his family as they evacuated along with their neighbors to a boat ramp in Spanish Flat. He left a steady stream of water running from a bathtub for the cat, locked the doors, and sped off.
What he sped off into, Cole was horrified by: the sky had gone pitch black at 4 p.m. in the afternoon. Emergency fire planes roared overhead, so close to the ground that Cole thought he might have been able to graze their undersides with his fingertips if he so dared to poke his head from the car. Flames began to lick the sides of the road as he raced toward his family.
“It was getting pretty grim,” he said, speaking from the house in Napa where he and his family were staying Thursday. “I just kept going.”
After he reached his family, he and his sons unhooked the two boats at the launch ramp and sat in wait. Police arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, telling Cole and the rest of the evacuees over a public address speaker that the area was not safe and that they should head toward another boat launch, Capell, two miles south.
The family arrived at the Capell boat launch – and then things began to go wrong. The family – each in their own vehicle – parked as close to the launch as they could. But the wind began to scream over their heads – 70- to 80-mile-per-hour gusts, Cole said – and flames began torching everything in sight. Treetops singed. Grass disintegrated. Birds dropped to the ground around them, stolen from flight by flame.
“It was exploding,” Cole said. “It was so incredibly horrifying.”
The family burst from their cars and ran, on Cole’s gut instinct, straight into the lake. Wind roared harder still, bringing with it chunks of embers as big as quarters and thick, acrid smoke. The family lowered themselves quickly into the water, deeper and deeper, until all four could shimmy under the floating dock.
The next hour was one of the longest of Cole’s entire life: he thought of nothing but his family, staying calm, of the things they’d packed away in their cars.
There were no first responders in sight. At one point, Brandon stuck his head above dock and saw people fleeing to their vehicles, but he didn’t know where they were headed. Cole thought of nothing but staying put in the water – waiting, waiting.
Fire whistled harshly when the wind galloped in gusts, catching them even under the dock. And there were lulls, Cole said – lulls in the wind, astonishing in their complacency – when flames shrank and sunlight pierced in beams through the unholy, smoky darkness.
“We are not very religious people,” Cole said. “But it was almost a religious experience.”
It was during a lull like that when Cole seized upon the moment and dashed to the shore of the lake where he’d left strewn the contents of his pockets, including his cellphone. 911, he thought. I just need someone – anyone – to know that we are here.
It took five attempts before the phone picked up enough signal to ring. An operator answered.
“The wind was howling, and I could not hear a thing she was saying, but I was just screaming to let them know we were there and underneath the dock,” Cole said. “I heard her say help was on the way.”
That 911 call set off a series of dispatches that could be heard over the police scanner – a family stranded at Lake Berryessa, sheltering under a dock to escape flames. Cole’s own mother, who lives in Yountville, was listening, Cole later found out, oblivious to the fact that it was in fact her son and his family at the other end of the rescue.
Cole hung up the phone and poked his head out from under the dock – only to be met by the sight of a Marin County firefighter walking down the dock.
“He was just nonchalantly walking down the ramp, and he goes, ‘are you folks OK?’,” Cole said. Another vehicle – from the county office of emergency services – arrived shortly thereafter in response to the 911 call. The firefighter directed the Coles to their vehicles, saying things had died down enough that they would be safe in their cars.
“It was kind of funny in the moment, the relief,” Cole said. The firefighter had walked down the dock just to splash his face, he told the family.
Getting in his car, Cole saw a sight that left him stricken: the remains of what had been an animal, just discernibly a house cat, turned to blacked ash in the parking lot.
“Anyone in that parking lot at the same time would have been toast,” he said.
They sat in their cars for the next two hours; eventually the Sheriff lead the family out toward Highway 121 South. They popped out at a gas station in Vichy Springs.
The family sat in dead silence in the parking lot, each of them running through what they’d just been through. Eventually they secured a motel room – a place to stay the night and to shower. All four threw the clothes they’d been wearing in trash bags; they smelled so strongly of smoke it was almost sickening, Cole said. The interior of each of their cars is saturated with the same smell.
They made it through the entire experience unscathed.
The Coles do not know if their house survived the fire, or the fate of their boats – which Cole and his sons carefully restored themselves. They’re currently staying at the home of a niece of Cathy’s (whose family is seven-generation strong St. Helena residents).
The Coles have a significant fire insurance policy that will cover their losses in the event their home succumbed to the fire, but what Cole wants more than anything now is information. His family took with them a number of heirlooms, pictures and personal possessions – they were fortunate in that sense, Cole says – but he and his sons and wife are taking it day by day, waiting to hear about the fate of Berryessa Pines. Asked about the property, he was quiet for a moment.
“I just want to get back home,” Cole said. “We don’t even know if it’s still there.”
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.
