Floating dock saves Berryessa Pines family fleeing Hennessey Fire

There were no first responders in sight. At one point, Brandon stuck his head above dock and saw people fleeing to their vehicles, but he didn’t know where they were headed. Cole thought of nothing but staying put in the water – waiting, waiting.

Fire whistled harshly when the wind galloped in gusts, catching them even under the dock. And there were lulls, Cole said – lulls in the wind, astonishing in their complacency – when flames shrank and sunlight pierced in beams through the unholy, smoky darkness.

“We are not very religious people,” Cole said. “But it was almost a religious experience.”

It was during a lull like that when Cole seized upon the moment and dashed to the shore of the lake where he’d left strewn the contents of his pockets, including his cellphone. 911, he thought. I just need someone – anyone – to know that we are here.

It took five attempts before the phone picked up enough signal to ring. An operator answered.

“The wind was howling, and I could not hear a thing she was saying, but I was just screaming to let them know we were there and underneath the dock,” Cole said. “I heard her say help was on the way.”