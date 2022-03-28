Flood Control District carries out Napa River island homeless encampment cleanup

The Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District carried out a homeless encampment cleanup on a small island in the Napa River, located behind the Napa Yacht Club, over the course of several days last week.

The cleanup displaced one year-round homeless resident of the island, according to Richard Thomasser, manager of the flood district. That person was offered shelter, Thomasser said, but declined it. Molly Rattigan, the city of Napa’s point-person on homelessness, said in an email another known resident of the island wasn’t present during the cleanup and generally stays elsewhere during the winter.

The flood district is now planning to remove excessive vegetation from the island, mostly focusing on the giant reed plants — arundo donax — present there.

“It’s an invasive plant that we commonly deal with on the river and wherever possible we remove it, with the property owner’s permission, because it’s invasive and it’s not a great plant,” Thomasser said. “It can be a fire hazard, it does spread quickly, it sometimes becomes a flood control hazard if there’s too much of it. We figure that if we manage the vegetation a little bit in the area it may be less attractive for people to be using.”

Rattigan said the city had received a significant number of complaints about the homeless presence on the island from businesses in the nearby Tannery Row area and the Napa Yacht Club.

Stan Blough, commodore of the yacht club, said the club over the past few years has dealt with numerous incidents — vandalism, trespassing, unpermitted boat-tie ups at the club dock and parked vehicles in the parking lot, use of the club’s electricity and water — that they believe are connected to unsheltered people living in the area.

That’s caused the club to lose business, he said. For example, a man Blough said he believes to be homeless smashed up his car on a boat ramp adjacent to the club early in the morning in July 2021. A couple that was planning to dock their boat at the club over the weekend left early as a result. The club refunded the couple’s $200 deposit.

Blough added that he’s also worried about the environmental impact of the encampments up and down the Napa River — including encampments on the shore of Kennedy Park and under the Imola Bridge — are having on the river.

During a February Napa City Council meeting, Rattigan told the council the process of figuring out how to approach the island issue was complicated, because it was unclear which governmental agency had responsibility. In part, she said in an email, that’s because the island isn't a permanent landmass, it's mostly an outgrowth of vegetation that might generally be underwater.

Rattigan said she talked with representatives from the Flood Control District, Napa County, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and determined that the city and flood control district share responsibility for the island, and Flood Control took the lead in the cleanup.

As a result, the city will split the cost of the contractor hired by flood control that physically carried out the cleanup, Rattigan said. And the Fish and Wildlife department is looking into placing “No Trespassing” signage on the island.

The agencies decided the island should be cleaned and closed because of the potential for safety hazards and environmental impact from encampment debris falling into the water, Rattigan said.

Thomasser added the flood district wanted to avoid a scenario where the island flooded and the encampment was flushed down the river.

“We don’t criminalize homelessness,” Thomasser said. “Other people, not myself, but other people we’re collaborating with have the job of trying to assist people who want assistance. Not everybody really wants assistance, sometimes people want to do their own thing. And what’s challenging is when what they want to do is a counter to keeping an area safe for the rest of the public and safe for them, too.”

The flood district and the city also recently partnered for the closure of a major south Napa encampment known as The Bowl in November 2021. That effort involved reserving shelter beds for the 30 residents of that encampment, and about one-third accepted that offer of shelter. Another third found a housing option with family or elsewhere, and the final third relocated somewhere else in the city, with most moving to Kennedy Park, Rattigan said at the February council meeting.

The city is continuing to focus on removing fire and safety hazards from the Kennedy Park area, according to Rattigan, and no closure of the encampment there has yet been planned.

