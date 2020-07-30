Foley Johnson winery remains closed following employee COVID-19 case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Foley Johnson winery remains closed following the confirmation of a COVID-19 case among one of the winery’s employees, a spokesperson for the winery confirmed.

The Rutherford winery’s closure – first reported by the Press Democrat in Santa Rosa – was prompted by an employee’s positive test result in early July, Chief Marketing Officer Gerard Thoukis confirmed in a written statement.

“No other employees were in close contact with this person as defined under Napa County health directives,” Thoukis wrote. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Foley- Johnson Winery was closed and underwent a deep sanitation.”

The winery will remain closed until all employees either receive negative COVID-19 test results or complete two weeks of quarantine, according to Thoukis.

The winery did not specify which day in July it had closed following the positive test result nor the employee’s position at the winery, and did not respond to questions about the employee’s county of residence.