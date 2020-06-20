Following a dry winter, Napa County faces a dangerous fire season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Much of Napa County is once again primed to burn, though the local hope is that this year’s fire season has more fizzle than sizzle.

“We’ve had some fires. Nothing has been significant yet,” county Fire Chief Geoff Belyea said on Thursday.

But neighboring Solano County has seen two significant fires. One, the Quail Fire in early June between Vacaville and Winters, burned 1,800 acres.

“Which is definitely a significant fire for this time of year,” Belyea said.

Last year, California from Jan. 1 to May 31 had 1,013 wildfires. This year for the same period, the state had 1,745. That means a lot of fuels are already in a condition for fire spread, he said.

More than Napa County rural residents have a stake in what happens during fire season.

“Most of my district is in the city of Napa,” county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said. “But a lot of the city of Napa is very adjacent to dangerous fire areas ... (Residents) are looking at that fuel load right adjacent to them.”