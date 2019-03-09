While the search continues for the person who killed a man on the Napa Valley Vine Trail more than a month ago, his survivors are calling on the city to add lighting they say will help protect others using the pathway.
Relatives of Douglas D. Davis Jr. have urged illuminating the Vine Trail within city limits since the death of the 54-year-old Napa native, who was found assaulted on the night of Jan. 30 after riding his bicycle on the pathway. Their campaign has included preliminary talks with both the city government and the Vine Trail Coalition, the nonprofit group promoting construction of the pedestrian and bicycle route planned to extend 47 miles from Calistoga to Vallejo.
“We can’t talk about a trail going through multiple cities and not think of the safety,” said Davis’ 22-year-old daughter Andrea Davis on Tuesday.
Napa Police continues to investigate Doug Davis’s death as a homicide. His family is offering a $5,000 reward for tips that help to solve the crime.
Soon after the fatal attack on the Vine Trail, nearby residents described the area near the crime scene – a section between Main Street and Central Avenue – as a pitch-black corridor that sometimes becomes a nighttime hangout for unruly or drunk visitors, with some neighbors declaring they would not stroll or ride the trail alone after dusk.
The path is officially closed from sunset to sunrise within Napa boundaries, although no gates or barriers block access at intersections, according to City Manager Steve Potter.
The lack of illumination quickly became a focus of attention for Andrea Davis, one of the victim’s three adult children. In the days after her father’s death, she expressed hopes of working with city and Vine Trail officials to raise grant funding to improve lighting coverage along the route.
“I need my dad’s death to start change; I need his death to mean something,” she said at the time.
Andrea Davis disclosed a lighting estimate of $100,000 to $250,000 she said Vine Trail backers had shared with her. Philip Sales, the Vine Trail Coalition’s executive director, said that figure likely would cover the cost of equipment but not installation, and then only for the section from Vallejo Street north to Lincoln Avenue – an area south of where Doug Davis was attacked.
Potter, who spent three decades in law enforcement and three years as Napa police chief before becoming city manager in July, supported a fresh look into the safety of Napa’s trail systems, including the River Trail that runs from Trancas Street south to Lincoln Avenue. Any action, however, would first require studying not only security needs but the privacy of homeowners on the route and the possible unintended consequences of lighting pathways intended for daytime use only, he said Tuesday.
“The Vine Trail is closed from dusk to dawn, but if you install lights you could create a situation where (people) assume it’s open outside of the appointed time,” said Potter. “It could create more noise for neighbors, especially in the summer months. It could become a place where people hang out.”
Sales, the Vine Trail coalition director, agreed, although he conceded some Napans already use the pathway for pre-sunrise jogging and bicycle commuting.
“By lighting a trail you create a sense that activity can happen out there at night,” he said. “It’s one of things you have to consider because it does tend to (suggest) 24-7 activities.”