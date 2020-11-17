 Skip to main content
Food benefits available for Napa County's Glass Fire victims

Napa County has been approved to issue Disaster CalFresh for persons affected by the Glass Wildfire that began on Sept. 27. Disaster CalFresh provides food assistance to households affected by natural disasters.

A family of four with a monthly income up to $2,893 per month may be eligible to receive up to $646 in food benefits through this program, which is now available to those who lived or worked in Napa County between Sept. 27 and Oct. 26.

Those who already receiving regular CalFresh food benefits are not eligible for Disaster CalFresh. These households affected by the Glass Wildfire have received replacement CalFresh food benefits.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, the Disaster CalFresh program will be operated, for the first time, primarily by phone.

To receive a benefit, at least one person in the household was not getting regular CalFresh food benefits and the household experienced at least one of the following as a direct result of the Glass Wildfire:

• Money was spent because of the wildfire or related power outage

• Money was lost from work because of the wildfire

• Money was spent because of damage to a home or business

Households may apply for Disaster Calfresh from Nov. 16-20. Call: 707-253-4511, go online at c4yourself.com or mail/Drop off: 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa 94559.

