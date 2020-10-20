Food benefits available for residents impacted by the Hennessey Fire

Napa County has been approved to issue Disaster CalFresh for persons affected by the Hennessey fire that began on Aug. 17. Disaster CalFresh provides food assistance to households affected by natural disasters.

A family of four with a monthly income up to $2,893 per month may be eligible to receive up to $646 in food benefits through this program, which is now available to those who lived or worked in Napa County between Aug. 14 – Sept. 12.

Those already receiving regular CalFresh food benefits will not be eligible for Disaster CalFresh. These households affected by the Hennessey fire have received replacement CalFresh food benefits.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, the Disaster CalFresh program will be operated, for the first time, primarily by phone.

A family can apply if at least one person in the household was not getting regular CalFresh food benefits, money was spent because of the wildfire or related power outage, money was lost from work because of the wildfire or money was spent because of damage to a home or business

If you were affected by the recent Glass fire, there will be a separate application process if approved by the United States Department of Agriculture.