Food distribution for low income Napa County residents

Federal surplus commodities including cranberry apple juice, corn flakes, American cheese, dehydrated potatoes, applesauce, garbanzo beans, spaghetti sauce, almond butter, rigatoni, chicken noodle soup and tuna will be distributed to low-income Napa County residents. The distribution schedule is:
Napa: Monday, Nov. 15, 10-11:30 a.m., Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St.
Napa residents may only access one site per month. Recipients may access one site only to receive food once a month and must sign a form certifying that they are low income. Monthly income limits are as follows, one person, $2,522.33; two people, $3,411.42; three people, $4,300.50; and four people, $5189.58.
Brown bag program: For seniors 60 years of age and older, Napa County resident, and low income, visit canv.org or contact the CANV Food Bank at (707) 253-6128 for an application or information.
Food pantry locations: There are emergency food pantry locations throughout Napa County. Please call Napa Valley Food at (707 )253-6128 for locations and times or visit our website canv.org.
Food donations: The Napa Valley Food Bank is located at 1766 Industrial Way, Napa, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.–2:30 p.m. for donations of fresh produce and non-perishable items.
Lisa DeRose-Hernandez, program director for senior nutrition with Community Action of Napa Valley, delivered bags containing two meals each to a driver stopping outside the Napa Senior Activity Center to pick up food for local senior and group homes last March. CANV reported sharp increases in demand for its Meals on Wheels and food bank programs when state and county stay-home directives threw large parts of the workforce out of work.