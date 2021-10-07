Food distribution for low income residents in Napa County

Federal surplus commodities including apple juice, almonds, dehydrated potatoes, cheese, pinto beans, beef chili, mixed fruit, pears, garbanzo beans, ground beef and pea w/bacon soup will be distributed to low-income Napa County residents. The distribution schedule is:
Napa: Monday, Oct. 18, 10-11:30 a.m., Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St. (Napa residents may only access one site per month.)
Angwin: Tuesday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m.-noon, Angwin Community Services, 275 Clark Way.
Calistoga: Tuesday, Oct .19, 4-6 p.m., SDA Church, 2102 Grant St.
Lake Berryessa: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Moskowite Corners, 6004 Monticello Rd.
Napa: Thursday, Oct. 21, 4-6 p.m., Napa Spanish SDA Church, 1011 Pueblo Ave
Yountville: Thursday, Oct. 21, 12:30-2 p.m., Yountville Community Church, 6621 Yount St.
American Canyon: Thursday, Oct. 21, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., AC Aquatic Center, 100 Benton Way.
St. Helena: Friday, Oct 22, 2:30-4 p.m., St. Helena Food Pantry, 1777 Main Street (behind Seventh Day Adventist Church).
Recipients may access one site only to receive food once a month and must sign a form certifying that they are low income. Monthly income limits are: one person, $2,522.33; two people, $3,411.42; three people, $4,300.50; and four people, $5,189.58.
BROWN BAG PROGRAM: For seniors 60 years of age and older, Napa County resident, and low income. Please visit canv.org or contact the Food Bank at (707) 253-6128 for an application or information.
FOOD PANTRY LOCATIONS: There are emergency food pantry locations throughout Napa County. Please call Napa Valley Food at (707) 253-6128 for locations and times or visit canv.org.
FOOD DONATIONS: We are located at 1766 Industrial Way, Napa, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. for donations of fresh produce and non-perishable items.