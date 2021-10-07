Food distribution for low income residents in Napa County

Federal surplus commodities including apple juice, almonds, dehydrated potatoes, cheese, pinto beans, beef chili, mixed fruit, pears, garbanzo beans, ground beef and pea w/bacon soup will be distributed to low-income Napa County residents. The distribution schedule is:

Napa: Monday, Oct. 18, 10-11:30 a.m., Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St. (Napa residents may only access one site per month.)

Recipients may access one site only to receive food once a month and must sign a form certifying that they are low income. Monthly income limits are: one person, $2,522.33; two people, $3,411.42; three people, $4,300.50; and four people, $5,189.58.