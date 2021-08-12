Food distribution for low income residents

The Napa Valley Food Bank will hold a series of distributions across the county this month.
Federal surplus commodities including orange juice, northern beans, mixed fruit, raisins, pinto beans, spaghetti sauce, pea w/bacon soup, rigatoni and tuna will be distributed to low-income Napa County residents. The distribution schedule is:
Napa: Monday, Aug. 16, 10-11:30 am, Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St. (Napa residents may only access one site per month.).
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Calistoga: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 4-6 p.m., SDA Church, 2102 Grant St.
Lake Berryessa: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Moskowite Corners, 6004 Monticello Rd.
Yountville: Thursday, Aug. 19, 12:30-2 p.m., Yountville Community Church, 6621 Yount St.
Napa: Thursday, Aug. 19, 4-6 p.m., Napa Spanish SDA Church, 1011 Pueblo Ave.
American Canyon: Thursday, Aug. 19, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., AC Aquatic Center, 100 Benton Way.
St. Helena: Friday, Aug. 20, 2:30-4 p.m., St. Helena Food Pantry, 1777 Main Street (behind Seventh Day Adventist Church)
Angwin: Tuesday, Aug. 24, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Angwin Community Services, 275 Clark Way.
Recipients may access one site only to receive food once a month and must sign a form certifying that they are low income. Monthly income limits are: one person, $2,445.96; two people, $3,311.54; three people, $4,177.13; and four people, $5,024.71.
BROWN BAG PROGRAM: For seniors 60 years of age and older, Napa County resident, and low income. Please visit canv.org or contact the Food Bank at (707) 253-6128 for an application or information.
FOOD PANTRY LOCATIONS: There are emergency food pantry locations throughout Napa County. Please call Napa Valley Food at (707) 253-6128 for locations and times or visit canv.org.
FOOD DONATIONS: Currently we are only accepting fresh produce donations. We are located at 1766 Industrial Way, Napa, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.– 2:30 p.m.
Heart of the Valley: Meet outstanding members of the Napa County community
Each year the Napa Valley Register runs a series of community profiles to shine a spotlight on unsung individuals whose actions have made a difference in the lives of others in Napa County.
A cold call to Gordon Huether gave barber, Giancarlo Fradella, a lifeline to weather the pandemic.
Heart of the Valley: Head of Napa Child Support Services leads collection drives, service to needy of all ages
During the COVID-19 pandemic Janet Nottley's work has extended beyond the normal tasks of establishing and enforcing child support orders for parents.
Parents on tight budgets told Shelley Lopez they were choosing between food and masks for their children. She set out to make sure families had what they needed.
After lockdowns threatened to spell doom for Napa Valley's vibrant culinary scene, one local stepped in to offer his help. Soon so did 15,000 others.
Check out the free snack station this Napa family made for delivery drivers and other essential workers.
Growing up in a small town taught David Busby a few golden rules that have inspired him as a retiree: Treat others as you would want to be treated, and love your neighbor.
Robert Morey of the nonprofit The Napa School of Martial Arts offers free Zoom classes to his students during the pandemic.
Lydia Mondavi worked with others to help bring widespread COVID-19 testing to Napa Valley.
Young Farmers spent 2020 helping those in need.
Erika Pusey credits the people she has met in her numerous volunteer efforts for changing her life and widening her horizons.