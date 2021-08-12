Food distribution for low income residents

Recipients may access one site only to receive food once a month and must sign a form certifying that they are low income. Monthly income limits are: one person, $2,445.96; two people, $3,311.54; three people, $4,177.13; and four people, $5,024.71.

BROWN BAG PROGRAM: For seniors 60 years of age and older, Napa County resident, and low income. Please visit canv.org or contact the Food Bank at (707) 253-6128 for an application or information.

FOOD PANTRY LOCATIONS: There are emergency food pantry locations throughout Napa County. Please call Napa Valley Food at (707) 253-6128 for locations and times or visit canv.org.

FOOD DONATIONS: Currently we are only accepting fresh produce donations. We are located at 1766 Industrial Way, Napa, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.– 2:30 p.m.