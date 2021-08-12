 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food distribution for low income residents

Food distribution for low income residents

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa food relief during the pandemic

Lisa DeRose-Hernandez, program director for senior nutrition with Community Action of Napa Valley, delivered bags containing two meals each to a driver stopping outside the Napa Senior Activity Center to pick up food for local senior and group homes last March. CANV reported sharp increases in demand for its Meals on Wheels and food bank programs when state and county stay-home directives threw large parts of the workforce out of work.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

The Napa Valley Food Bank will hold a series of distributions across the county this month.

Federal surplus commodities including orange juice, northern beans, mixed fruit, raisins, pinto beans, spaghetti sauce, pea w/bacon soup, rigatoni and tuna will be distributed to low-income Napa County residents. The distribution schedule is:

Napa: Monday, Aug. 16, 10-11:30 am, Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St. (Napa residents may only access one site per month.).

Calistoga: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 4-6 p.m., SDA Church, 2102 Grant St.

Lake Berryessa: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Moskowite Corners, 6004 Monticello Rd.

Yountville: Thursday, Aug. 19, 12:30-2 p.m., Yountville Community Church, 6621 Yount St.

Napa: Thursday, Aug. 19, 4-6 p.m., Napa Spanish SDA Church, 1011 Pueblo Ave.

American Canyon: Thursday, Aug. 19, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., AC Aquatic Center, 100 Benton Way.

St. Helena: Friday, Aug. 20, 2:30-4 p.m., St. Helena Food Pantry, 1777 Main Street (behind Seventh Day Adventist Church)

Angwin: Tuesday, Aug. 24, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Angwin Community Services, 275 Clark Way.

Recipients may access one site only to receive food once a month and must sign a form certifying that they are low income. Monthly income limits are: one person, $2,445.96; two people, $3,311.54; three people, $4,177.13; and four people, $5,024.71.

BROWN BAG PROGRAM: For seniors 60 years of age and older, Napa County resident, and low income. Please visit canv.org or contact the Food Bank at (707) 253-6128 for an application or information.

FOOD PANTRY LOCATIONS: There are emergency food pantry locations throughout Napa County. Please call Napa Valley Food at (707) 253-6128 for locations and times or visit canv.org.

FOOD DONATIONS: Currently we are only accepting fresh produce donations. We are located at 1766 Industrial Way, Napa, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.– 2:30 p.m.

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio updates residents on the latest developments regarding COVID-19. Video courtesy of Napa County.

Heart of the Valley: Meet outstanding members of the Napa County community

Each year the Napa Valley Register runs a series of community profiles to shine a spotlight on unsung individuals whose actions have made a difference in the lives of others in Napa County.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Toy industry concerned about holiday shipping logjams

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The Climate Connection:The road to 350 – A climate ride

The Climate Connection:The road to 350 – A climate ride

  • Updated

Napa Climate NOW!’s “The Road to 350,” was three days of 50-mile or 50-kilometer rides — a nod to the critical number of 350 parts per million, the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere above which life as we know it is severely threatened.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News