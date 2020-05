× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OLE Health is coordinating a free food pickup Friday, May 8, for 600 families at the American Canyon High School, 3000 Newell Drive.

The drive will be from noon to 3 p.m. or until the food runs out.

People will be served from the cars. Walk-ups are not allowed.

Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch will be providing pet food.