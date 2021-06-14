Foot and bike path improvements around Napa expected to start this year

Projects slated to start later this year are expected to benefit people on two wheels – or two feet – with safer crossings along a busy Napa boulevard and a smoother ride down a bucolic trailway in the city’s vineyard-lined south.

An upcoming repaving of Soscol Avenue’s northern leg from Central Avenue to La Homa Drive will add green-painted “conflict lanes” to alert drivers to bicyclists crossing intersecting streets. Meanwhile, the resurfacing of a Bay Trail section near the Stanly Ranch resort under construction off Highway 12/121 will be changed from a gravel-like top layer to a more bike-friendly asphalt surface, city officials told Napa’s Bicycle and Trails Advisory Commission last week.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The Soscol Avenue improvements are part of a city road repair package for the 2021-22 fiscal year that also includes refurbishing sections of Trancas Street and Trower Avenue. Much of the funding is drawn from Napa’s share of Measure T, the voter-approved county sales-tax allotment that has supplied the city with several millions dollars of road work funds annually since 2018.