For displaced Hennessey Fire evacuees, 'home' remains continually out of reach

The registration request was prompted by a number of individuals parking at the Fairgrounds who had not lost homes in the fires, Anderson said. County officials confirmed that a small number of individuals staying at the grounds not displaced by fires had been asked to leave the premises.

The Fairgrounds will work “in tandem” with Napa County and the state’s Office of Emergency Services to make arrangements with the evacuees on a “case by case basis,” Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

On Monday, former Spanish Flats resident Rich Woodard was just hoping the extension granted would last until he was able to move into a small guest cottage he’d arranged to rent. He’d been living out of a small van for the last 10 or so days, he said. Like most of his neighbors, he’d not had insurance on his possessions in the house he’d been renting near the mobile home park in Spanish Flats.

The last month has been hard on Woodard: he lost not just his home but his mechanic’s workshop, which he ran out of his garage. Since the fire razed Spanish Flats – taking with it most of his worldly possessions, including his work tools – he’s been unable to work, and is still waiting on the state to process his unemployment claim.

“It’s just kind of surreal,” he said.