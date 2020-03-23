For domestic violence victims, coronavirus orders mean isolation with their abusers

"They have to call the 24/7 crisis line and hopefully plan for the future, so when they can escape the isolation period they can get that help," Valmores said.

At San Francisco-based Asian Women's Shelter, calls to the crisis line almost doubled per day, from three to six calls requiring urgent assistance, said executive director Orchid Pusey.

Pusey said the shelter has had to deal with situations where people have been physically assaulted and require hospital care, or don't know how to approach their children's health issues while facing stress and violence.

"Some (clients) have explicitly said their parents will take them in," Pusey said. But many are hesitant as their parents are elderly -- the demographics more susceptible to COVID-19 infection -- and do not want to add to the population density of their parents' households. Other clients tend to have no support systems, she said.

Other stressors in the home

Julie Bornhoeft, WEAVE's chief strategy and sustainability officer, said the added stress of quarantine can contribute to other stressors such as alcohol abuse in the home. The presence of weapons such as firearms can also add another layer of volatility to a domestic violence situation.