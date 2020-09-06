For Napa County residents rendered homeless by wildfire, the disaster is far from over

In the morning, Davenport sought out the Red Cross and asked to check into a shelter. The organization offered him vouchers for a motel in Napa, where he ultimately stayed for a few nights; then Wolf paid out of his own pocket for Davenport and the other park manager to stay in a hotel for a stretch. After that, Napa County got in touch, Davenport says, and for the last week he’s been staying at a Motel 6 in town with his two dogs.

“I’m not sure how long this is going to last, but at least it’s a place to stay,” Davenport said on Wednesday. “I just don’t have another place to be.”

Davenport did not have renter’s insurance; there is no light at the end of the tunnel that will make him whole. That’s the situation that most of the park’s renters are finding themselves in, Wolf said, explaining that many of the residents live on very tight budgets.

“I send out letters every year asking them to consider insurance, but they could do something else with the $30-40 a month,” Wolf said. “You can blame them for it, but a lot of them have a choice to make: do we eat, or do we buy the insurance?”