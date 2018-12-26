While some in Napa were sipping eggnog or tearing wrapping paper off of presents on Christmas Day, American Canyon Police Sgt. Jeff Matlock patrolled the streets.
“We still provide a public service,” he said. “Law enforcement is that, 24/7, every day of the year.”
Matlock, like many first responders who served Napa County on Christmas, doesn’t get to take a break on the holiday.
It’s been years since he worked a Christmas shift, but he likes helping out so that younger officers can spend the day with their families. Matlock said older officers did the same for him when his kids were growing up.
Others, like Napa Police Department Sgt. Scott Holliday, coordinate with other officers who live locally to so that they can take breaks or watch their kids open presents.
“This is kind of just the normal for me and my family,” said Holliday, who has worked in law enforcement for 25 years.
A donor gave the police department $100 to share with others, and Holliday gave that money to a homeless man who witnessed a crime and was a good Samaritan, he said, adding that helping the man on Christmas made Holliday feel good.
Napa Fire Department Cpt. Steve Becker said some people stop by the downtown station, where he works, to show their appreciation for those who work on Christmas.
“It does help when you’re driving down the street ... and people say thanks for being there today,” he said.
But working on the holiday isn’t always full of feel-good encounters.
Becker, who has spent more than 20 years in public safety, said it can be upsetting to respond to the scene of calls where people are hurt, traumatized or having a bad day on Christmas, he said. The department keeps extra toys on hand for the holidays in case kids lose their toys in an emergency.
Even though Becker and others at the fire station spent Christmas at work, they still took time to celebrate.
The Christmas tree is decorated in red, white and blue. One of the station’s newest firefighters from Australia planned to prepare an Australian Christmas dinner at the station for his colleagues and their families.
Cal Fire employees pitched in to make a dinner of prime rib, scalloped potatoes and cheesecake at the St. Helena center that serves Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties, Cpt. Aaron Loscar said. They planned a gift exchange for everyone around the office.
Loscar said his colleagues have been around for years and working Christmas isn’t much of a disappointment.
Some staff members rearranged their work schedules and come in on their day off to allow others to spend time with family, he said.
“It’s the job that we signed up for ... to serve the community,” Loscar said, later adding: “Every single day that we come to work in the command center is a rewarding day, when we get to help the public.”