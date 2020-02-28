For Napa Valley leap year babies, a Feb. 29 birthday is worth the wait

A birthday is a time to be coddled, treated and celebrated – and for a handful of people in the Napa Valley, an occasion made all the more precious for not coming around every year.

An estimated 187,000 Americans have a birthday on Feb. 29, the date added every four years to keep the Western calendar synchronized to the solar year. For the people sometimes known as “leapers” or “leaplings,” their unique birthday can become the source of constant jibes and jokes – and occasional snafus of paperwork or record-keeping – but also a reason for their loved ones to treasure the day more.

“She was born at 11:51 p.m. – she was nine minutes shy of being a March 1 baby,” Kelli Wall of Napa said of her daughter Emily O'Rourke-Wall, a Napa High School sophomore for whom Saturday can be considered her 16th birthday or her fourth.

"We would have really missed this unique part of her life, so it’s really been a fun family experience we all look forward to.”