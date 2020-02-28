You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
For Napa Valley leap year babies, a Feb. 29 birthday is worth the wait
alert featured
Celebration

For Napa Valley leap year babies, a Feb. 29 birthday is worth the wait

{{featured_button_text}}

A birthday is a time to be coddled, treated and celebrated – and for a handful of people in the Napa Valley, an occasion made all the more precious for not coming around every year.

An estimated 187,000 Americans have a birthday on Feb. 29, the date added every four years to keep the Western calendar synchronized to the solar year. For the people sometimes known as “leapers” or “leaplings,” their unique birthday can become the source of constant jibes and jokes – and occasional snafus of paperwork or record-keeping – but also a reason for their loved ones to treasure the day more.

“She was born at 11:51 p.m. – she was nine minutes shy of being a March 1 baby,” Kelli Wall of Napa said of her daughter Emily O'Rourke-Wall, a Napa High School sophomore for whom Saturday can be considered her 16th birthday or her fourth.

"We would have really missed this unique part of her life, so it’s really been a fun family experience we all look forward to.”

The origin of the birthday conundrum is a timekeeping device that for more than 2,000 years has kept the calendar closer to the actual timing of the earth’s trajectory around the sun – the extension of the 365-day cycle to 366 days every fourth year, to account for the solar year’s length of just under 365 days and six hours. An addition decreed by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 added more precision by eliminating the extra day from years at the turn of a century, except for those evenly divisible by 400; while 2000 was a leap year, 2100 will not be.

After this weekend, some 5 million people worldwide will not see their birthdays come around again until 2024, according to Honor Society of Leap Year Babies, an online group founded in the 1990s.

Despite the rarity and curiosity of a Feb. 29 birth date, even some couples with due dates falling late in the winter never gave the possibility the slightest thought – until their children began to push their way out earlier or later than predicted. In 2012, doctors advised Aurora Acosta to be ready to give birth in the early March, but her daughter was not so patient.

“I never thought she would be born on the 29th,” said Acosta, a St. Helena resident who works at Napa County Health and Human Services. “That morning I woke up and felt contractions and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ It was a fast delivery; she was meant to be born that day.”

The baby, Emma Acosta, will celebrate only her second birthday – and her eighth year – on Saturday with a family trip to San Francisco’s Museum of Ice Cream.

Four years before Emma’s birth, Wesley Steffens of Yountville looked ahead to his son’s arrival, which doctors had predicted for St. Patrick’s Day. Instead, “he was born at Queen of the Valley on Feb. 29 – 15 minutes shy of March 1,” he recalled with a laugh of the debut of Benjamin. “His mom had been in labor all day and finally she just said, ‘Get this done!’”

“We understood he was being born in a leap year, but we never fathomed that leap day was in the equation.”

With the long wait from one true birthday to the next, Steffens has sought to make each Feb. 29 for Benjamin stand out from “birthdays” wedged into Feb. 28 or March 1 in other years. This year, the Steffens planned to head to Lake Tahoe to celebrate Benjamin’s 12 years on earth, and the third appearance of his birthday.

“We definitely honor the specialness of it,” said Steffens. “Of course, when he turns 16 and asks if he can get a car, I’ll say ‘Dude, you’re 4!'” he added with a hearty laugh.

Emily Wall’s parents, Kelli and Jason, have turned each leap day into a “super birthday” more festive than the others, which they usually celebrate on Feb. 28.

“When it’s on the 29th my parents like to go all-out and throw a big party for me,” said Emily, recalling a Disney on Ice performance when she turned 4 (or 1), followed by a limousine excursion with school friends on turning 8 (or 2) and a team scavenger-hunt contest in a Fairfield mall for her 12th (or 3rd) birthday.

This year, Emily will be treated to a hot-air balloon trip above the Napa Valley – but not before some good-natured ribbing.

“A lot of people ask me if I’m turning 4 – I get that a lot,” she admitted. “Also, on my school forms, they always say my birthday is March 1.”

Emily Wall, for her part, has sought to make the timing of her daughter’s birth feel special rather than peculiar – a goal that became more important in 2009 when young Emily waited for a birthday that, technically, never came.

“We did a special thing for her 5th birthday when she first realized, ‘Wait a minute, where is my birthday?” she said last week. “So we took her and her whole class to the IHOP – 50, 60 people eating pancakes, doing face painting, blowing balloons.

“We’ve always talked about it from the time she was little – we’d keep pages in a scrapbook about leap year birthday and facts about leap years, that kind of thing.”

Another Napa Valley resident, growing up in Auburn in central New York state, found herself with an unusual amount of company as a leaper.

“Strange thing is, our high school graduating class was only 80 kids, but within Auburn I could name five people that had this birthday,” said Pinckney, who moved to Napa more than three years ago and is now a marketing coordinator for the Napa Valley Wine Train. “And then I moved to Washington, D.C. and people constantly told me, ‘Oh, I have never met anyone who was born on that day!”

Through the years, Pinckney has gone from having comebacks ready for classmates’ inevitable forever-a-kid jokes – and being turned away from a bar on the night she turned 21, in a non-leap year with no Feb. 29 – to lightheartedly claiming endless youth by virtue of her every-four-years birthday. For example, a 2008 celebration in San Diego upon turning 28 (or 7) featured My Little Pony gifts and SpongeBob SquarePants cake, but also a decidedly grown-up beer keg.

Pinckney planned a weekend of whale watching on the Pacific Coast to mark her entry into middle age, at least by one metric.

“I remember being a little kid and people saying, ‘Oh my goodness. You’re gonna be 64 years old before I can drive!’” she said. “And I would say ‘Correction: You will be 64 but I will be 16!' Now I can totally go with calling it my 10th birthday and go, ‘I don’t know where you’re going with this ‘40’ nonsense!’”

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Why do leap years exist?

The leap year, in which an extra day is added to the 365-day calendar every four years, is a device that keeps the calendar closer to the actual time the Earth takes to complete one revolution around the sun: about 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds.

When Julius Caesar overhauled the calendar of the Roman Republic in 46 BCE, he introduced the extra day in February every four years, a device first proposed by Egyptian mathematicians two centuries earlier.

Unknown to the ancients, however, a year under the new system, which became known as the Julian calendar, remained 11 minutes, 14 seconds longer than the true solar year. That discrepancy, at first insignificant, grew over the centuries. By 1582, spring arrived on March 11, fully 10 days before the spring equinox, disrupting farmers’ schedules and the dates of Christian holy days such as Ash Wednesday and Easter.

Pope Gregory XIII forced the calendar back in line with the solar year by voiding 10 days from the 1582 calendar and — more importantly — by refining the definition of a leap year.

Henceforth, years at the turn of a century would not gain a day in February unless evenly divisible by 400; while 1600 and 2000 were leap years, 1700, 1800 and 1900 were not. This adjustment produced the Gregorian calendar, which shaved the difference between the solar and calendar year to about 26 seconds.

Despite the virtues of the new calendar, sectarian bitterness among Catholic, Protestant and Eastern Orthodox nations made many countries slow to accept any papal innovation, however useful.

Great Britain and its American colonies did not adopt the change until 1752; the Feb. 22 birthday of George Washington, later to become the first U.S. president, was Feb. 11 under the Julian system. The last holdout in the Western world was tsarist Russia, which observed the old calendar until after the Bolshevik Revolution on Oct. 25, 1917 — or Nov. 7, 1917 according to the new calendar.

A version of this essay was originally published in The World (Coos Bay, Oregon) in 2004.

Who was born on Feb. 29?

Actor Joss Ackland is 92. Former astronaut Jack Lousma is 84. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople is 80. Motivational speaker Tony Robbins is 60. Legal affairs blogger Eugene Volokh is 52. Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. is 48. Poet, musician and hip-hop artist Saul Williams is 48. Rapper Ja Rule is 44. Singer-musician Mark Foster (Foster the People) is 36. Former NHL goaltender Cam Ward is 36.

— Associated Press

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News