For Napa Valley leap year babies, a Feb. 29 birthday is worth the wait

A birthday is a time to be coddled, treated and celebrated – and for a handful of people in the Napa Valley, an occasion made all the more precious for not coming around every year.
An estimated 187,000 Americans have a birthday on Feb. 29, the date added every four years to keep the Western calendar synchronized to the solar year. For the people sometimes known as “leapers” or “leaplings,” their unique birthday can become the source of constant jibes and jokes – and occasional snafus of paperwork or record-keeping – but also a reason for their loved ones to treasure the day more.
“She was born at 11:51 p.m. – she was nine minutes shy of being a March 1 baby,” Kelli Wall of Napa said of her daughter Emily O'Rourke-Wall, a Napa High School sophomore for whom Saturday can be considered her 16th birthday or her fourth.
"We would have really missed this unique part of her life, so it’s really been a fun family experience we all look forward to.”
The origin of the birthday conundrum is a timekeeping device that for more than 2,000 years has kept the calendar closer to the actual timing of the earth’s trajectory around the sun – the extension of the 365-day cycle to 366 days every fourth year, to account for the solar year’s length of just under 365 days and six hours. An addition decreed by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 added more precision by eliminating the extra day from years at the turn of a century, except for those evenly divisible by 400; while 2000 was a leap year, 2100 will not be.
After this weekend, some 5 million people worldwide will not see their birthdays come around again until 2024, according to Honor Society of Leap Year Babies, an online group founded in the 1990s.
Despite the rarity and curiosity of a Feb. 29 birth date, even some couples with due dates falling late in the winter never gave the possibility the slightest thought – until their children began to push their way out earlier or later than predicted. In 2012, doctors advised Aurora Acosta to be ready to give birth in the early March, but her daughter was not so patient.
“I never thought she would be born on the 29th,” said Acosta, a St. Helena resident who works at Napa County Health and Human Services. “That morning I woke up and felt contractions and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ It was a fast delivery; she was meant to be born that day.”
The baby, Emma Acosta, will celebrate only her second birthday – and her eighth year – on Saturday with a family trip to San Francisco’s Museum of Ice Cream.
Four years before Emma’s birth, Wesley Steffens of Yountville looked ahead to his son’s arrival, which doctors had predicted for St. Patrick’s Day. Instead, “he was born at Queen of the Valley on Feb. 29 – 15 minutes shy of March 1,” he recalled with a laugh of the debut of Benjamin. “His mom had been in labor all day and finally she just said, ‘Get this done!’”
“We understood he was being born in a leap year, but we never fathomed that leap day was in the equation.”
With the long wait from one true birthday to the next, Steffens has sought to make each Feb. 29 for Benjamin stand out from “birthdays” wedged into Feb. 28 or March 1 in other years. This year, the Steffens planned to head to Lake Tahoe to celebrate Benjamin’s 12 years on earth, and the third appearance of his birthday.
“We definitely honor the specialness of it,” said Steffens. “Of course, when he turns 16 and asks if he can get a car, I’ll say ‘Dude, you’re 4!'” he added with a hearty laugh.
Emily Wall’s parents, Kelli and Jason, have turned each leap day into a “super birthday” more festive than the others, which they usually celebrate on Feb. 28.
“When it’s on the 29th my parents like to go all-out and throw a big party for me,” said Emily, recalling a Disney on Ice performance when she turned 4 (or 1), followed by a limousine excursion with school friends on turning 8 (or 2) and a team scavenger-hunt contest in a Fairfield mall for her 12th (or 3rd) birthday.
This year, Emily will be treated to a hot-air balloon trip above the Napa Valley – but not before some good-natured ribbing.
“A lot of people ask me if I’m turning 4 – I get that a lot,” she admitted. “Also, on my school forms, they always say my birthday is March 1.”
Emily Wall, for her part, has sought to make the timing of her daughter’s birth feel special rather than peculiar – a goal that became more important in 2009 when young Emily waited for a birthday that, technically, never came.
“We did a special thing for her 5th birthday when she first realized, ‘Wait a minute, where is my birthday?” she said last week. “So we took her and her whole class to the IHOP – 50, 60 people eating pancakes, doing face painting, blowing balloons.
“We’ve always talked about it from the time she was little – we’d keep pages in a scrapbook about leap year birthday and facts about leap years, that kind of thing.”
Another Napa Valley resident, growing up in Auburn in central New York state, found herself with an unusual amount of company as a leaper.
“Strange thing is, our high school graduating class was only 80 kids, but within Auburn I could name five people that had this birthday,” said Pinckney, who moved to Napa more than three years ago and is now a marketing coordinator for the Napa Valley Wine Train. “And then I moved to Washington, D.C. and people constantly told me, ‘Oh, I have never met anyone who was born on that day!”
Through the years, Pinckney has gone from having comebacks ready for classmates’ inevitable forever-a-kid jokes – and being turned away from a bar on the night she turned 21, in a non-leap year with no Feb. 29 – to lightheartedly claiming endless youth by virtue of her every-four-years birthday. For example, a 2008 celebration in San Diego upon turning 28 (or 7) featured My Little Pony gifts and SpongeBob SquarePants cake, but also a decidedly grown-up beer keg.
Pinckney planned a weekend of whale watching on the Pacific Coast to mark her entry into middle age, at least by one metric.
“I remember being a little kid and people saying, ‘Oh my goodness. You’re gonna be 64 years old before I can drive!’” she said. “And I would say ‘Correction: You will be 64 but I will be 16!' Now I can totally go with calling it my 10th birthday and go, ‘I don’t know where you’re going with this ‘40’ nonsense!’”
