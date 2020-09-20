For Napa's visually impaired, a whole new set of challenges brought on by COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jan Mollen’s guide dog, Babe, can’t count.

That was no issue for Mollen, of course, until the pandemic hit, and members of the public were told to keep a minimum of six feet away from each other for their own safety.

Babe has helped Mollen, who has lost most of her sight to glaucoma in the last five years, maintain her independence; the two go on walks together around Mollen’s St. Helena neighborhood, and together they navigate everything from crossing the street to walking down aisles at stores.

But Babe doesn’t know that she’s now supposed to keep Mollen six feet apart from everyone else, Mollen said – and as life changed by COVID-19 continues on, that’s been a difficulty Mollen has had to grapple with.

“I can’t tell if I’m six feet away – I’d have to poke them with my cane, and that’s not very welcome,” Mollen said, and she laughed. “I can’t see people – they’re just shadows in the light.”

Mollen is one of an estimated 500 Napa County residents who are clients of Sonoma County’s Earle Baum Center, a non-profit community center for the visually impaired or blind. The pandemic has been challenging for everyone, says EBC CEO Bob Sonnenberg – but for the visually impaired, it’s in some ways been especially trying.