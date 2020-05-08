For second day in a row, Napa County reports no new COVID-19 cases

No additional confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Napa County Friday, leaving the total at 78 cases, the county reported. The most recent confirmed cases were reported Wednesday when there were three.
No one is currently hospitalized. The death total remains at two, the county said.
The county reported 128 additional people had been tested locally since Thursday's report. To date 2,203 people have been tested, with 1,936 receiving negative results, the county said. Results are pending on 189 people.
Of the 78 local cases, 49 are in the city of Napa, 13 in American Canyon, five in unincorporated east Napa, and two each in the Pope Valley area, Yountville, the unincorporated area between Yountville and St. Helena and the unincorporated area between west Napa and Yountville.
Calistoga, St. Helena and the unincorporated area between St. Helena and Calistoga each have had one case.
The 78 cases in Napa are among 62,547 cases in California and 1,271,775 in the U.S. There have been 2,548 deaths in California, 76,368 deaths in the U.S.
Napa County reported its first two cases on March 22.
Visit www.countyofnapa.org for information on getting testing and to see all the county’s COVID-19 resources and data.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.