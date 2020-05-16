For some criminal suspects, the Napa jail is a revolving door

Anderson was held Friday with bail set at $75,000.

"This is a prime example" of what officers are encountering as they go about their duties, Wofford said about repeat offenders.

“It's definitely a concern; it's a balancing concern,” said Chief Oscar Ortiz of American Canyon Police, which has not reported any repeat arrests during the statewide shutdown. “There's a public health interest in managing the jail population, which is important. Then there's the other side, which is: Are these people going to show up in court? Are they going to re-offend? It's a balance – I understand all sides of it.”

The repeat arrests have taken place at a time when the Napa County jail is holding about 30% fewer inmates than its capacity, and a state emergency order has canceled bail requirements for those accused of lower-level crimes. Activities also have slowed down in the Napa County courts, with proceedings limited to the most essential and time-sensitive hearings to minimize exposure to the virus.

Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer expressed his support for lowering the jail population during the pandemic, but cautioned against lowering the deterrents against less violent crimes too far.