For some Napa Valley wineries, virtual tastings will persist beyond the pandemic

Hoff says that she has seen virtual tastings teach people they can still come together and experience special moments, regardless of the distance, and that the meet-the-winemaker portion is more of an “added bonus.”

Hillary Cole of Bell Wine Cellars said they also started offering virtual experiences shortly after the area went into initial quarantine, and “that was kind of a valley standard.”

“It seemed like everywhere you looked in the valley, they were doing virtual tastings as well, and all different versions of them,” she said. “Some people would do private virtual tastings where instead of hosting appointments in the tasting room, it was all virtual. Other wineries are doing virtual tastings where they're hopping on YouTube or Zoom or something, and people are watching the tastings in that manner, but it seems like the valley at large shifted fairly quickly into that.”

Instead of sending out kits of full bottles, Bell Wine Cellars sent their virtual tasters packs of airtight, 4oz. bottles, since many people were stuck at home with just their families, and thus didn’t want to open up multiple, 750 mL bottles for one sitting.