For the second day, 2 COVID-19 deaths reported by Napa County

The deaths of another two Napa County residents due to complications from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday.
Combined with the two deaths reported Tuesday, there have been four deaths from COVID so far this week, according to Napa County. This ties a one-week record set the second week in December, with two reporting days remaining.
Of the deaths reported Wednesday, one was a man under 65, the other over 65, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer. Both of them died in the county, she said. These were the county's 32nd and 33rd COVID deaths since March.
The number of COVID patients in the county's two acute care hospitals rose from 28 on Tuesday to 32 on Wednesday, while the percentage of local intensive care beds available for new patients increased from 0% to 45%, the county said.
County officials were not able to immediately offer an explanation for the big increase.
There were 84 new COVID cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total since March to 6,282 cases. Since Monday, 541 cases have been reported, including some carried over from the New Year's holiday.
Napa and the Bay Area have been under a state-imposed state-at-home order Dec. 17 when the region’s hospital ICU capacity dropped below 15%. The Bay Area capacity as of Wednesday was 7.4%, an increase of 1.5%.
Dr. Karen Relucio, the county’s public health officer, told Napa County supervisors on Tuesday morning that the region is almost certain to have the stay-at-home order extended further into January.
The order tells people to stay home when possible, but it allows for such things as retail stores to remain open at 20% capacity, houses of worship to hold outdoor services and restaurants to have take-out service. Such services as hair salons and winery tasting rooms are closed.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Those who are required to by the State’s industry guidance include essential workers.
Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.