For the second day, 2 COVID-19 deaths reported by Napa County

The deaths of another two Napa County residents due to complications from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday.

Combined with the two deaths reported Tuesday, there have been four deaths from COVID so far this week, according to Napa County. This ties a one-week record set the second week in December, with two reporting days remaining.

Of the deaths reported Wednesday, one was a man under 65, the other over 65, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer. Both of them died in the county, she said. These were the county's 32nd and 33rd COVID deaths since March.

The number of COVID patients in the county's two acute care hospitals rose from 28 on Tuesday to 32 on Wednesday, while the percentage of local intensive care beds available for new patients increased from 0% to 45%, the county said.

County officials were not able to immediately offer an explanation for the big increase.

There were 84 new COVID cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total since March to 6,282 cases. Since Monday, 541 cases have been reported, including some carried over from the New Year's holiday.