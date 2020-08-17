Forced online by coronavirus, virtual Napa livestock auction raises $536,606

Remote bidding was conducted by SC Online Sales, which contracted with the Expo to run the auction after the fairground's board of directors voted in May to cancel all other parts of this year's fair.

Hogs comprised 124 of this year's entries, which were raised by children and teenagers through Future Farmers of America and 4-H clubs around the Napa Valley. The other entrants included 32 sheep, 17 goats and nine steers.

With the remainder of the Town & Country Fair canceled due to state and county bans on public gatherings passed in March to combat COVID-19, the delivery of animals constituted virtually the only action at an otherwise near-empty Expo. Ahead of the virtual auction, participants were required to shoot 30- to 60-second videos of each animal and email the footage to organizers, along with the animal’s name, ear-tag number and weight.

After bidders claimed animals during a nine-hour internet auction Thursday, livestock owners and their families were assigned times to deliver their entries to the Expo, where a team of about two dozen people off-loaded, inspected and weighed each animal – hogs on Saturday morning and other livestock on Sunday. Except to unlatch trailers or cargo beds, visitors were required to stay in their vehicles.