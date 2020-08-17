Forced online by coronavirus, virtual Napa livestock auction raises $536,606

After soliciting bids through the internet instead of before a crowd of fairground spectators, this year's Napa Junior Livestock Auction – the only portion of the Town & Country Fair to carry on amid the coronavirus pandemic – raised just over one-third the revenue it did a year ago, organizers announced Monday.
The auction saw 183 pigs, steers, sheep and goats change hands for a total of $536,606, compared to the 414 animals and $1.5 million revenue of the 2019 live-action event, according to the state-operated Napa Valley Expo. Revenues benefit animal-raising youngsters in the county.
Despite the fall-off in revenue, the Expo's longtime chief executive called the result a solid one given the difficulty of running an auction without an open fairground – or the physical presence of dueling bidders to push prices higher.
“You had less than half the animals as normal, because some kids didn't buy animals this year due to all the unknowns with COVID-19,” said Joe Anderson, who retired from his Expo post in June but helped organize this year's auction. “I think we did extremely well under the circumstances.
“Sitting in a live auction, you know that XYZ winery is bidding on this animal and the ABC sandwich company wants to look better, so the bidding would definitely get a little bit more fevered,” he said Monday. “But with online bidding, you don't know who the other bidder is.”
Remote bidding was conducted by SC Online Sales, which contracted with the Expo to run the auction after the fairground's board of directors voted in May to cancel all other parts of this year's fair.
Hogs comprised 124 of this year's entries, which were raised by children and teenagers through Future Farmers of America and 4-H clubs around the Napa Valley. The other entrants included 32 sheep, 17 goats and nine steers.
With the remainder of the Town & Country Fair canceled due to state and county bans on public gatherings passed in March to combat COVID-19, the delivery of animals constituted virtually the only action at an otherwise near-empty Expo. Ahead of the virtual auction, participants were required to shoot 30- to 60-second videos of each animal and email the footage to organizers, along with the animal’s name, ear-tag number and weight.
After bidders claimed animals during a nine-hour internet auction Thursday, livestock owners and their families were assigned times to deliver their entries to the Expo, where a team of about two dozen people off-loaded, inspected and weighed each animal – hogs on Saturday morning and other livestock on Sunday. Except to unlatch trailers or cargo beds, visitors were required to stay in their vehicles.
The result was a far quieter affair at the Expo's livestock pavilion, where many rows of animal pens remained empty Sunday morning. Sheep, goats and an occasional steer were led one by one from their trucks through a chute and into the pavilion after first receiving inspections of their ear-mounted identity tags, a quick checkup from a red-shirted veterinarian, and a few seconds on a scale to ensure they met the minimum weight for their class.
The gatekeeper for auction weekend was David Gold, a St. Helena-based vet who has volunteered at the Junior Livestock Auction for more than 20 years. Stationed a few yards from the livestock scale, he pored closely over each arriving animal checking for any abscesses or external injuries, ensuring that eyes were healthy and walking gaits were steady.
“I'm not afraid to send them home if something is wrong,” said Gold, although all 183 animals were allowed under the canopy to await delivery to processors outside the county. (Goats and sheep are being sent to Superior Farms in Fairfield and steers to a Los Banos slaughterhouse, from which meat will be shipped back to Browns Valley Meat in Napa and Willowside Meats of Santa Rosa for final delivery to buyers.)
The encounters with each entry lasted a few minutes, a far cry from the nearly week-long gatherings that typically culminate in fast-paced bidding on the Saturday morning of the fair. Nonetheless, Gold complimented those young Napans who labored to raise and care for livestock even as uncertainty swirled around their showcase event.
“Given everything that's gone on, it's been working fantastically,” he said. “Animals have been coming in clean, they've been fed, and they've been well taken care of.”
Because of the switch to an online auction and the absence of other events at the fairground, the Expo is returning 95% of revenue to animal owners rather than the usual 91%, according to Anderson.
Watch Now: Know the basics of social distancing
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.