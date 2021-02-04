Forecast: Revenue crunch caused by COVID-19 to linger as Napa city deficits loom

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We need to get some positions back by trading for other positions that are vacant,” he told council members. “For the Public Works department, without engineers, we move no infrastructure plans forward; without planning, we don’t get new development. It’s the city as a whole we need to look at, and we need to be smart about how we put that in or, if things get worse, how we increase the dollar savings we can make.”

A major wild card for Napa and other cities will be the shape of the next federal stimulus package to emerge from Congress, according to Prebula – particularly direct aid to local governments promoted by President Biden but opposed by Republicans floating a counterproposal less than a third the size of Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan. "A CARES Act II is something we should hope for, but not significantly plan for,” he said, referring to an earlier phase of federal aid passed by Congress in 2020.

From an estimated trough of $87 million in the current fiscal year ending in June – off more than $10 million from the year before – city revenues are expected to reach $101.4 million by 2022-23, largely on the back of a return to hotels emptied out through months of the pandemic.

Sales taxes for the 2019-20 fiscal year dropped 12.5% from the previous year and transient occupancy taxes paid by hotel guests fell 26%.