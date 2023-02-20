The National Weather Service said Sunday afternoon the probability for snow-covered peaks across the Bay Area and Central Coast has increased for the second half of this week.

Forecasters say people living in the lower elevations around the Bay Area should prepare for windy, cold and wet weather conditions from Tuesday through Friday.

Snow levels will drop to 1,500 to 2,000 feet by mid to late week. Snow will likely accumulate above 2,000 to 3,000 feet.

Amounts of 2 to 6 inches are likely with totals greater than a foot possible, especially in the Santa Lucia Range. Dusting or light amounts are possible elsewhere across the area at higher elevations.

