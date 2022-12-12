 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forecasters: Snow closes Highway 29 north of Calistoga

  • Updated
  • 0

Nighttime snow north of Calistoga shut down Highway 29 late Sunday night in the direction of Lake County, the National Weather Service reported.

In a special weather statement on its Twitter account, the weather service’s Bay Area division said the highway was closed between Calistoga and the Lake County border after earlier rain and snow, combined with falling temperatures, caused icy and dangerous driving conditions.

Road conditions were expected to start improving by 8 a.m. Monday and to be clear around 10 a.m., the bureau said.

Snow was reported Sunday night in the Highway 29 area north of Tubbs Lane, with multiple vehicles backed up, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

An atmospheric river event, bringing ample amounts of moisture to the West this weekend, will gradually move across the country and bring hazardous weather to millions. CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar has more.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News