Forecasters: Snow closes Highway 29 north of Calistoga

Nighttime snow north of Calistoga shut down Highway 29 late Sunday night in the direction of Lake County, the National Weather Service reported.

In a special weather statement on its Twitter account, the weather service’s Bay Area division said the highway was closed between Calistoga and the Lake County border after earlier rain and snow, combined with falling temperatures, caused icy and dangerous driving conditions.

Road conditions were expected to start improving by 8 a.m. Monday and to be clear around 10 a.m., the bureau said.

Snow was reported Sunday night in the Highway 29 area north of Tubbs Lane, with multiple vehicles backed up, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

