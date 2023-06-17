Gusty winds and lower humidity from Saturday night through Monday may increase the risk of fire across eastern Napa County, the National Weather Service said in an advisory Saturday.

"This concern is primarily for eastern Napa County where daily minimum humidity values will be in the 25%-30% range," forecasters said.

Gusts of 25-30 mph are expected in lower elevations and up to 45 mph in higher elevations, according to the weather service.

The outlook came as firefighters continued working on a 103-acre wildfire near Napa County's Berryessa Estates.

The Snell Fire, first reported Friday on Snell Valley Road north of Pope Valley, was 65% contained as of 5:18 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire said.

The fire's forward spread was stopped by a swift response and strong fire attack from the air and ground, Cal Fire Unit Chief Mike Marcucci said on social media.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

