Forest thinning helps Napa County's Linda Falls Preserve

Having crews going through the Linda Falls Preserve with chain saws might sound like an environmental disaster, but not in this case.

Workers didn’t clear-cut the Land Trust of Napa County’s forest near the small community of Angwin, but rather reduced fuels. They were a surgical strike team for the cause of wildfire prevention and forest health.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

It’s a case of less being more.

“The goal is to protect both neighborhoods and the forest from high-severity wildfire while maintaining the Linda Falls Preserve’s ecological values,” said Mike Palladini, the Land Trust's stewardship program manager, in a news release.

Linda Falls Preserve comprises 177 acres in the mountains northeast of St. Helena covered with Douglas firs, madrones, oaks, bays and such plants as the rare Napa false indigo. It features a waterfall where a section of Conn Creek tumbles over volcanic boulders.

The preserve is open to the public.

Crews reduced “ladder fuels” that can carry fires burning in shrubs, small trees and lower branches to the tops of tall trees. Keeping Linda Falls Preserve from becoming an inferno protects nearby Angwin neighborhoods.

The forest thinning was also designed to increase the forest's resilience to drought, fires and other effects of climate change, Land Trust officials said. A vegetation-choked forest can harm native plant diversity.

Before-and-after photos tell the story. A walker could now stroll beneath the tall conifers rather than struggle through undergrowth.

“There’s more of this kind of work to be done,” Land Trust CEO Doug Parker said.

The Land Trust owns several thousand acres in various preserves extending from the Lake Berryessa area to Mount Veeder. The state and federal governments own vast tracts of land. Private landowners own much of the county’s wildlands.

But cost is the challenge to carrying out fuel reduction projects. The Linda Falls project cost $360,000.

“How do you be a responsible landowner when it’s expensive?” Parker said.

In this case, the Coastal Conservancy and Natural Resources Conservation Service provided grants. Angwin Fire Safe Council and Angwin Community Council provided support. The Angwin community gave $90,000, aided by a challenge grant from Clif Family Winery & Farm.

"We are happy to do our part in wildfire prevention. ... We are truly stronger and safer working together," said Kit Crawford of Clif in a press release.

The Land Trust worked with the Napa County Resource Conservation District on the project.

County Deputy Fire Chief Jason Martin praised fire prevention efforts in the Angwin area. Besides the Linda Falls Preserve, fuel reduction projects have targeted the Pacific Union College forest and other college property.

It’s a coordinated effort to achieve maximum protection for the area, Martin told the county Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 4 meeting.

Meanwhile, Napa County’s fire season has reached its dry peak. As of Tuesday, the National Weather Service seven-day forecast included a slight chance of rain for the weekend, but no soaking rains that would end the fire threat.