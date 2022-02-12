Forgotten history: German POWs worked at Napa ranches during war

Smiling, standing close and appearing at ease, the men in the 1940s black and white photo look like a typical work crew taking a break from harvesting pears in Napa’s Carneros region.

Yet these laborers were far from the usual. In fact, at the time, many considered them “the enemy.”

They were German prisoners of war. And they had been put to work on Napa Valley ranches when many local men were serving in the military or at wartime jobs. Yes, they were "prisoners" but some made ties that would last beyond the war.

Lorraine Markt Yates, now 89, recalled when the prisoners (POWs) arrived at her father’s pear and apple orchards on Los Carneros Avenue.

She was around 12 to 14 years old at the time.

Along with her two sisters, “We were told, you don’t go anywhere near,” where the POWs were working, she said.

In addition to her father, Henry Markt, “My mom was the only one allowed in the shed to make sure they were doing what they were supposed. Nobody else was allowed to go in there.”

According to “Lost Napa Valley” by Lauren Coodley, and the Napa County Historical Society, an estimated 250 German POWs worked at Napa orchards and farms at the end of World War II and immediately after. The men were based out of Camp Beale in Marysville but stationed at different satellite camps including in Windsor and Yountville.

Ranchers and farmers all throughout California were in dire need of workers, explained Yates.

“They needed help,” with the harvest, said Yates. Due to the war, “There weren’t people around to do this.”

She thinks there were maybe 10 to 20 different German POWs that worked on the Markt ranches during pear harvest season. Prisoners wore work clothing with a large P and W painted on their clothing.

A single guard accompanied the prisoners, holding “a gun without anything in it.”

How did she know there weren’t any bullets?

“Because the guard told me,” she said with a laugh.

Besides, there wasn’t much incentive to try and “escape,” said Yates.

“They were not in the mood to leave; they were getting food, they were safe,” and away from fighting and the war, she said.

“My dad would tell them, you can have (as many pears) as you want but don’t eat too many because it will give you diarrhea.”

After the work day ended, the POWs would return to the camp in Yountville each night. That camp opened in 1945 and was located at 7292 Silverado Trail.

Lorraine said she didn’t think her father paid the POWs, but according to “Lost Napa Valley,” they reportedly earned 80 cents per day.

Stephen Lehmann is the president of the Windsor Museum & Historical Society. He’s researched the Northern California POW camps.

According to the historian, locals were quite accepting of German POWs working in the area.

“There are almost no stories of fear or ill will towards any of the prisoners,” wrote Lehmann.

The policy was to segregate "troublemakers" from the general population of prisoners and that "seemed to work very well at Camp Windsor,” and the Yountville satellite camp.

According to Lehmann, the few photographs he’s seen of the POWs “show what appear to be very happy prisoners with one photo showing a rousing sing along with prisoner in costumes, musical instruments and drinking what appears to be beer. There was at least one escape, but the prisoners were quickly re-captured. The local newspaper described the attempt as only a wish to see the Pacific Ocean.”

When the war ended, the POWs were sent back to Europe where they worked an additional two years in England or France helping to rebuild those countries, wrote Lehmann. They were not able to return to their homes until 1947 to 1948.

Working in the California orchards was a memorable experience for many of the prisoners. Some even wrote to their former “captors” after the war.

In 1948, Yate's father, Henry, received a letter from a former POW named Herbert Felsch of Bochum, Germany.

During his captivity, Felsch had worked at the Markt orchards.

"When I reflect on the days we worked for you, it was a period of pleasant captivity,” the former POW wrote in with an ink pen on brown paper.

Besides being fed and treated well, “the fruit was an additional pleasant supplementary.”

Felsch said that he knew once he returned to Germany that fruit would be scarce. And he was right. “Fruit here (in Germany) is virtually impossible to obtain,” he wrote in that 1948 letter.

In fact, all food in Germany was hard to come by, Felsch wrote. “Nutrition issues are continuing to be a concern for us all.”

According to reports from the time, hunger was rampant in parts of Germany.

Felsch goes on to explain that once he left the Yountville camp, he was sent to a work camp in Fresno and then England. Eventually he made his way back to Germany.

Back home, “everything was strangely different,” he wrote, referring to the physical destruction from the war and other after effects.

Allied bombing destroyed 83% of the built up area of Bochum during World War II. Of Bochum's more than 90,000 homes, only 25,000 remained.

Felsch wrote that besides food, he was desperate for basic items like an oven, pots, pans, sheets and blankets. As far as clothing, “what hasn’t been ruined by the effects of war has been worn to rags.”

“It is a sad and difficult life,” he wrote.

He asked Markt if he could send clothing, shoes, food, coffee, powdered milk, dried fruit, soap and yarn for mending.

“Any help would be gratefully accepted from the bottom of my heart.”

Lehmann said he’s heard of many such letters from the returned POWs, essentially begging for help. Life in Germany after the war was a struggle, he said. “It was all brutal.”

Lorraine has kept the letter from Felsch, which had to be translated from German, all these years.

She’s not sure if her father sent Felsch any packages or if the two ever communicated again. Her father passed away in 1966.

Yates said she was curious about what happened to Felsch in the years after the war.

If she could talk to him now, she’d ask him what it was like during his time at the family’s ranch. Did he have a happy life in later years in Germany?

What happened to Herbert Felsch? With the help of Facebook friends and volunteer translators, a Register reporter tried to find what became of Herbert Felsch, the German POW who worked at a Napa orchard during World War II. Public records for Felsch’s birth or death dates could not be immediately found. German phone books list him as living (along with his father Hugo) in an area called Bochum, both before and after the war. He said he was married but his wife’s name is not listed in the directories. Felsch’s former home, on Kalwes (Road) in Bochum, appears to be gone, replaced by a university built in the 1960s. In 1965, he likely lived in a nearby city called Volmarstein, working as an inspector, but then the trail goes cold.

“Did they ever come back?” to the U.S. or California, she wondered. If he had, Los Carneros Avenue has greatly changed. Her family’s orchards have since been replaced by vineyards. She lives in a home in Browns Valley.

“It really is an amazing story,” said Lehmann, of the German POWs. “And the fact that we’ve got it in our backyard is almost unbelievable.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

