Former BurgerFi in Napa to become Lavender Hill restaurant

The Lavender Hill restaurant will feature inside and outside seating, and wine and beer service, according to the application. Other details about the restaurant were not made available.

The submitted plans stated that the owners would like to chance the building's interior and exterior.

“To address some of the shortcomings of the existing building’s exterior appearance,” Komes would like to replace portions of the existing metal siding with natural cut stone and wood siding “to make the building more aesthetically interesting,” according to the application.

A new glass railing will replace the existing metal railing on the second floor patio.

The idea is to turn “a uniform metal building into a more aesthetically interesting, architectural structure with a mix of materials and elements” for passerby to interact with and enjoy. Coordinated furniture, planters and umbrellas “will add character and color” to the project.

"New exterior materials of natural stone and wood elements will harmoniously integrate this building” with its surroundings.

The new design “is sensitive to and compatible with the adjacent historic Winship Building,” home to the Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin' BBQ.